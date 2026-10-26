Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season was another wild one with overtime finishes and key Fantasy Football performances that defined the week. Before we turn the page on Week 7, it's time to reflect on key standout performances and what the Week 8 waiver-wire priorities should be. From emerging wide receivers to running backs making the most of expanded opportunities, several players have put themselves on the Fantasy radar.

Waiver wire standouts of the week

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Jets

Hopefully you scooped up Cooper on your wire last week, but he remains rostered in fewer leagues than he should be. That roster percentage should be 100%. Cooper proved just as explosive in Week 7 as he was in his breakout Week 6 performance. Cooper racked up 115 yards on five receptions and turned all five of his targets into a reception. He scored a touchdown and, perhaps more importantly, the Jets designed the play around him. He was lined up in the backfield. The Jets are designing red zone touches for their rookie first-round pick and with 218 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks he has entered must-start territory.

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

If Concepcion was dropped in your league, he's another riser. His breakout performance in Week 7 included 10 targets, 129 receiving yards and eight receptions. This is a career high in targets, receptions and yards for the rookie first-round pick. Concepcion had a 29% target share, three forced missed tackles and converted seven first downs for the Browns. He's a solution maker in this offense and he gets it done before and after the catch. He racked up 110 air yards and 82 yards after the catch in another Browns victory. Concepcion is squarely in the WR2/3 mix moving forward.

Standout Fantasy performances

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

The Pollard breakout finally came just as rumors have surfaced about him potentially being traded before the NFL trade deadline. Pollard was an absolute week winner with 28 combined touches (three receptions), 129 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

How many wide receivers would you trade Zay Flowers for right now? How about running backs? Flowers had a career-high 101 yards after the catch in Week 7. He now leads all wide receivers in YAC this year. He's played several games without Lamar Jackson. So what do we project Flowers to look like once Jackson returns and with more reps in this Declan Doyle offensive system that fits his skill set perfectly? That projects like a league winner.

Other early Week 8 waiver wire targets

Mason Taylor, TE, Jets: The Jets showed signs of wanting to get Taylor more involved last week and he played a major slew of snaps in Week 6. He followed that up in Week 7 with 62 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Geno Smith looks for him in the red zone and his blocking keeps him as a near full-time player. For that, he's worth scooping up in deeper leagues that start multiple tight ends.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins: Talent has never been an issue for Douglas, who has flashed elite releases off the line of scrimmage, stop-and-start ability to create separation, and breakaway speed prior to this week's game. Unfortunately, all of those moments came in training camp. Finally, the upside was actualized in Week 7 when Douglas racked up a long touchdown, 70 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants: Singletary executed a perfect jump cut to make the safety miss in the hole and create a game-winning touchdown run for the Giants in Week 7 but that's not why he makes this column. Despite the Giants entering a bye week, Singletary is a sneaky add after Tyrone Tracy Jr. left Week 7 in the first half with a lower-body injury. Cam Skattebo also left in overtime with a hamstring injury he considers minor. It's possible neither Skattebo or Tracy are out when the Giants return from the bye, but just in case, you might want to stash Singletary.

Eli Raridon, TE, Patriots: Raridon was a Beyond The Boxscore favorite due to his intriguing tape at the collegiate level, and those traits have shown up in bunches during his rookie season so far. Raridon caught another touchdown in Week 7 and also racked up 56 yards.

Tez Johnson, WR, Buccaneers: Johnson and Baker Mayfield built a rapport last season that was glaring and obvious when you watched the Buccaneers. He's a sleeper to keep an eye on and an early lookahead stash.