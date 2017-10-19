Week 7 Fantasy Football: Tyrod Taylor and Austin Hooper gone? Mid-week update gives you streaming options at quarterback, tight end, kicker and defense

The art of streaming involves often playing bad players against (hopefully) worse opponents. It often works, although sometimes it fails miserably.

Last week it failed miserably with Kevin Hogan . Oops. That's not to say the entire week was a disaster. Austin Seferian-Jenkins delivered and the rest of the quarterbacks were fine.

Hopefully there isn't such a disaster awaiting in Week 7, but you get three options at each position in this column, so choose the one you feel most comfortable with.

*This is the mid-week update. We have removed Tyrod Taylor , Austin Hooper , Dan Bailey , Harrison Butker and the Tennessee Titans defense because they're now over 75 percent owned. Still, make sure they're not available in your league.

Quarterback 1 Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB Trevor Siemian wasn't sharp in Week 6, but he still did a fine job as a streamer, thanks to his 376 passing yards. In Week 7 he faces a mediocre Los Angeles Chargers defense that has done OK against the pass if only because it's so easy to run against it. I like Siemian's chances of getting two touchdown passes and 20 Fantasy points. 2 Josh McCown New York Jets QB Josh McCown just lit up the New England Patriots , as everyone has this season. His Week 7 game at Miami should be a little more difficult, but not exactly hard. The Miami Dolphins are surrendering a QB rating of 102 to opposing passers this season and only have one interception. McCown is available almost everywhere and is a nice deep-league streamer. 3 C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB The Cowboys pass defense has been awful. Beathard should hone in on Pierre Garcon and George Kittle and provide a decent deep-league option. The only regular starter Ii'm starting him over is Philip Rivers .

Tight End 1 Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE I'll forgive you if you just did a double take. No, Nick O'Leary is not an offensive lineman. He's also not a bartender at a neighborhood Irish bar in Boston. He's the replacement for Charles Clay . I already told you how bad this Tampa defense has been, and O'Leary stepped right into Clay's role when Clay was injured. 2 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle may just be the second best option in the passing game for the San Francisco 49ers . In Week 7, he gets a subpar Dallas Cowboys secondary, and he should get a great game script with his team chasing points. 3 Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE We expect the Indianapolis Colts wide receivers will struggle against Jacksonville's elite cornerbacks. That should mean several Jacoby Brissett checkdowns to Jack Doyle . Doyle struggled in Week 6, but if you're desperate at tight end he should at least get targets.

DST 1 Bills The Buffalo Bills have surprisingly been one of the best defenses in the league. They're coming off a bye at home, and against a quarterback who is trying to play through a sprained AC joint. The Bills may give up some points, but I love their upside. 2 Dolphins As bad as the Dolphins have looked, they're in contention because of their defense, specifically their front seven. This is only their second home game of the season, and I expect an inspired performance against a New York Jets team that already beat them once this season. 3 Bengals The Cincinnati Bengals are one of three defenses this year allowing less than 6.8 yards per pass attempt and less than 3.9 yards per carry. Ben Roethlisberger has not been himself. This is a high upside play for a defense that may just be elite.