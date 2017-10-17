Week 7 Fantasy Football Streaming options: Tyrod Taylor and Austin Hooper have great matchups plus other choices at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker

The art of streaming involves often playing bad players against (hopefully) worse opponents. It often works, although sometimes it fails miserably.

Last week it failed miserably with Kevin Hogan. Oops. That's not to say the entire week was a disaster. Austin Seferian-Jenkins delivered and the rest of the quarterbacks were fine.

Hopefully there isn't such a disaster awaiting in Week 7, but you get three options at each position in this column, so choose the one you feel most comfortable with.

Quarterback 1 Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB Tyrod Taylor and the Bills return from the bye to face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is playing its second straight road game. The Buccaneers are allowing more than 300 passing yards per game this year and a quarterback rating of 104. Taylor's rushing prowess gives him a nice floor and this defense gives him all the ceiling you could want. 2 Trevor Siemian Denver Broncos QB Trevor Siemian wasn't sharp in Week 6, but he still did a fine job as a streamer, thanks to his 376 passing yards. In Week 7 he faces a mediocre Chargers defense that has done OK against the pass if only because it's so easy to run against it. I like Siemian's chances of getting two touchdown passes and 20 Fantasy points. 3 Josh McCown New York Jets QB Josh McCown just lit up the Patriots, as everyone has this season. His Week 7 game at Miami should be a little more difficult, but not exactly hard. The Dolphins are surrendering a QB rating of 102 to opposing passers this season and only have one interception. McCown is available almost everywhere and is a nice deep-league streamer.

Tight End 1 Austin Hooper Atlanta Falcons TE If you're remember earlier in the year we were questioning Austin Hooper's potential because he wasn't getting any targets. Well, he's gotten 16 in his past two games and he gets a prime matchup against the Patriots in Week 7. The Patriots defense is bad at everything, including covering tight ends. The Patriots have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. 2 Nick O'Leary Buffalo Bills TE I'll forgive you if you just did a double take. No, Nick O'Leary is not an offensive lineman. He's also not a bartender at a neighborhood Irish bar in Boston. He's the replacement for Charles Clay. I already told you how bad this Tampa defense has been, and O'Leary stepped right into Clay's role when Clay was injured. 3 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle may just be the second best option in the passing game for the 49ers. In Week 7, he gets a subpar Cowboys secondary, and he should get a great game script with his team chasing points.

DST 1 Bills The Bills have surprisingly been one of the best defenses in the league. They're coming off a bye at home, and against a quarterback who is trying to play through a sprained AC joint. The Bills may give up some points, but I love their upside. 2 Dolphins As bad as the Dolphins have looked, they're in contention because of their defense, specifically their front seven. This is only their second home game of the season, and I expect an inspired performance against a Jets team that already beat them once this season. 3 Titans I was hoping I wouldn't have to mention Kevin Hogan again in this piece. He did no better at protecting the ball than DeShone Kizer, which means no matter who the Browns play at quarterback the Titans are an elite streaming option.