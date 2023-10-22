Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB

McCaffrey (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after only managing to get a limited Saturday practice in this week. If McCaffrey, who was forced from the Week 6 loss to the Browns with the injury, is deemed inactive, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell are expected to handle the bulk of the ground attack for San Francisco. The highly uncertain status of McCaffrey's availability presents Fantasy managers with a significant conundrum as Sunday's games approach, due to the fact he's involved in the final game of the slate. Given the team may opt to err on the side of caution with its star player and the fact the Vikings have surrendered just 3.7 yards per carry to running backs and the ninth-fewest Fantasy points per game (11.0) to running backs in standard scoring formats, an argument could be made that pivoting to a surer proposition at the position, if feasible, is the most prudent way to go in order to avoid the possibility of at least a one-game absence for McCaffrey

Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones is expected to play. However, if he were to have a setback or be limited after only logging 18 snaps in Week 4 since originally suffering the injury in the opener against the Bears, AJ Dillon and rookie Emanuel Wilson would be slated to handle Green Bay's ground attack.

Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions RB

Gibbs is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. By head coach Dan Campbell's own admission, the rookie could be set for a significant workload in his return from a two-game absence, as backfield mate David Montgomery (thigh) will not be available versus Baltimore and complementary option Craig Reynolds is expected to play through his hamstring injury but could be at least somewhat limited.

David Montgomery Detroit Lions RB

Montgomery (thigh) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his stead, Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to handle the primary rushing workload versus Baltimore in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, while Craig Reynolds (hamstring) is expected to be healthy enough to serve as the rookie's backup.

Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams RB

Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With both Williams and Ronnie Rivers (IR-ankle) out, Los Angeles is expected to lean primarily on the veteran combination of Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman in Sunday's game against the Steelers, with rookie Zach Evans mixing in as a complementary option.

Damien Harris Buffalo Bills RB

Harris (concussion/neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sideling him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead veteran Latavius Murray is expected to slot in as the primary backup to top running back James Cook and perhaps see a bump in goal-line opportunities, while Ty Johnson will move into the No. 3 running back role.

Jeff Wilson Miami Dolphins RB

Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in full all week. Wilson missed the first six games of the season with rib and finger injuries sustained in preseason, and with both De'Von Achane (IR-knee) and Chris Brooks (IR-ankle) sidelined, the veteran is slated to move right into a No. 2 role behind Raheem Mostert versus Philadelphia while bumping Salvon Ahmed, who slotted into the primary backup job in Week 6 against the Panthers, back to No. 3 slotting on the depth chart.

Craig Reynolds Detroit Lions RB

Reynolds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Reynolds is expected to suit up. If he does indeed play through his injury, Reynolds should handle a No. 2 role behind rookie Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery (thigh) out.

Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB

Johnson (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle), will facilitate another start for veteran D'Onta Foreman, who recorded 65 yards on 15 carries as Chicago's lead runner versus the Vikings in Week 6.

Ronnie Rivers Los Angeles Rams RB

Rivers (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Kyren Williams (IR-ankle), Darrell Henderson, Royce Freeman and Zach Evans all stand to benefit beginning with Sunday's interconference clash against the Steelers.

Kareem Hunt Cleveland Browns RB

Hunt (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Hunt's availability will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups, and there is concern he may not be able to show enough to get the green light versus Indianapolis.

Zach Charbonnet Seattle Seahawks RB

Charbonnet (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Charbonnet is not expected to play, paving the way for DeeJay Dallas to serve as Kenneth Walker's direct backup versus Arizona and undrafted rookie SaRodorick Thompson to slot into the No. 3 role.

Christopher Brooks Miami Dolphins RB

Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of De'Von Achane (IR-knee), Salvon Ahmed should hold the No. 3 running back spot on the depth chart until the latter's return from injury reshuffles the backfield deck once again.

Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB