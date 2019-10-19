Week 7 NFL Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-ranked expert says start Michael Gallup, sit Austin Ekeler

Fantasy football owners who staked their fortunes in the defending NFL MVP were dealt a blow on Thursday night when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down against the Broncos with a knee injury. However, their chances of winning a title may have been spared on Friday with news that Mahomes' dislocated kneecap didn't come with any structural damage and the injury shouldn't be season-ending. In the meantime, the rest of Week 7 is still to come, and racking up wins during the middle portion of the season requires Fantasy football rankings from a proven expert. As NFL injury news wreaks havoc on your roster, you need to work the Fantasy football waiver wire, make trades and exploit matchups as you make start or sit decisions. So before finalizing your Week 7 Fantasy football picks, you'll want to see the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's top-ranked expert, Jacob Gibbs.

Previously an analyst at numberFire, Gibbs is an all-around Fantasy wiz whose proprietary NFL rankings and projections help him find exploitable matchups to create optimal lineups and win big in a wide variety of leagues. In fact, in Week 6, Gibbs was named the most accurate Fantasy football expert in the entire nation, according to FantasyPros. Before you set your lineups or pick which players to start this week in any of your leagues, you'll want to see Gibbs' Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you Gibbs likes Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup as a potential WR1 with Amari Cooper (thigh) and Randall Cobb (back) both questionable entering the weekend. Gallup has been a limited participant this week in practice with a knee injury of his own, but doesn't appear on the Cowboys injury report. With Cooper and Cobb potentially out or limited, Gallup figures to be Dak Prescott's top target.

Gallup has already been a major factor in the offense, receiving at least seven targets in all four games he's played this season, with two games of at least seven receptions and 100 yards. Gallup has shown sky-high upside since breaking out with six catches for 119 yards in Dallas' playoff loss to the Rams last season. A matchup against a weak Eagles pass defense (29th in the NFL) has him primed for another huge night in primetime with first place in the NFC East standings on the line.

And a massive shocker: Gibbs is fading Austin Ekeler as the Chargers' backfield gets murkier. Ekeler put up huge numbers with Melvin Gordon holding out and even had 15 catches for 86 yards and 18 total touches when he first returned two weeks ago.

However, last week, Ekeler's touch total was slashed all the way to eight, with Gordon taking 11. Gordon also out-snapped him 37-28 and, even though Gordon hasn't been particularly productive, it appears that the Chargers are working back towards Gordon being the first and second-down back. Game script may still favor Ekeler on occasion and he has value because of his receiving ability, but he's a tough sell against a Titans defense that has stiffened against the run in the last month (89.5 rushing yards per game in the last four).

