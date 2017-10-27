Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Check out the latest updates heading into the weekend for QB, RB, WR, and TE

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Heading into the weekend, here are the latest rankings from our trio of experts.

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 8 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) 2 Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) 3 Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) 4 Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) 5 Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) 6 Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) 7 Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) 8 Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) 9 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) 10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) 11 Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) 12 Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)

There aren't many injuries to worry about at QB, but Jameis Winston was able to practice Friday after not throwing Wednesday and Thursday. He'll play as expected, in what could turn into a shootout. First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson



Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts.

Week 8 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) 3 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) 4 Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) 5 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) 6 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) 7 Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) 8 Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) 9 Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) 10 Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) 11 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) 12 Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) 13 Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) 14 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) 15 Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) 16 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) 17 Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) 18 Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) 19 Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) 20 Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) 21 Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) 22 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL) 23 C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) 24 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)

Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win.

One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.

Week 8 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) 2 Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) 3 Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) 4 Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) 5 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) 6 Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) 7 Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) 8 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) 9 Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) 10 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) 11 Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) 12 Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) 13 Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) 14 Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) 15 Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) 16 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) 17 Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) 18 Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) 19 Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI) 20 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) 21 Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) 22 Golden Tate DET (vs PIT) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) 23 Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET)

JuJu Smith-Schuster Time to step up... JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.



Week 8 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) 3 Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) 4 Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) 6 Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) 7 Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) 9 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) 10 Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) 11 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) 12 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC)