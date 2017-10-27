Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Check out the latest updates heading into the weekend for QB, RB, WR, and TE
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.
More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.
Heading into the weekend, here are the latest rankings from our trio of experts.
Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- Friday Injury Update: There aren't many injuries to worry about at QB, but Jameis Winston was able to practice Friday after not throwing Wednesday and Thursday. He'll play as expected, in what could turn into a shootout.
- First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson
- Who is No. 1? Dave is very excited about Cam Newton this week, moving him all the way up to No. 1 at the position. It's been an up-and-down season for the former MVP, but with Brent Grimes and Robert McClain out for Week 8, he should feast against this matchup.
- Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks.
- Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts.
Running Back Rankings
- Friday Injury Update: Melvin Gordon (foot) was limited all week at practice, and is officially questionable for Sunday. At this point, there doesn't seem to be much risk of him sitting out, but you'll obviously need to keep an eye on reports Saturday... C.J. Prosise (ankle) is not expected to play...
- First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins
- Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree. Point for Heath!
- Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more.
- Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win.
- Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- Friday Injury Update: Stefon Diggs (groin) is officially questionable, but he's looking likely to play after traveling to London and practicing in full Thursday and Friday… There was some concern earlier in the week Michael Thomas (knee) showed up on the injury report, but it looks like a non-issue. He isn't even on the final injury report of the week… Golden Tate (shoulder) is, shockingly questionable for Sunday's game, after putting in limited practices. He'll be a true game-time decision, it seems. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) looked like he might make his return this week, but he has already been ruled out… Danny Amendola (knee) expressed some optimism about his chances of playing, but it's hard to trust given his injury history. I wouldn't plan on using him this week… Devin Funchess (hamstring) was limited earlier in the week, but practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be ready for this great matchup…
- First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.
- Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Time to step up... JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.
Tight End Rankings
- Friday Injury Update: Charles Clay (knee) has been ruled out for Week 8. Nick O'Leary will continue to play significant snaps in his absence… Ed Dickson (ankle) is officially questionable, and is a solid start if he's able to play. He is certainly trending that way after two days of full practice… Vance McDonald (knee) has been ruled out for Week 8…
- First three out... Jamey: Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Miller; Dave: O.J. Howard, Jason Witten, Darren Fells; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jared Cook
- Trust the matchup... The Browns have been the second-worst defense in the NFL against tight ends, and Kyle Rudolph gets them this week. He hasn't topped 50 yards in any game, but is a solid bet to get into the end zone this week, especially if the Browns continue to focus resources in the middle of the field on slowing down the running game.
- Buying the breakout? Jordan Reed finally – finally – broke out in Week 7. Now he gets the Cowboys, a team he has averaged 58.7 yards per game against in his career. He scored two touchdowns in his last matchup with the Cowboys, and had 15 catches for 165 yards in two games. He's a must-start player.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
Add a Comment