Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Check out the latest updates heading into the weekend for QB, RB, WR, and TE

With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Friday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

Heading into the weekend, here are the latest rankings from our trio of experts. 

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 8 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC)
2Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI)
3Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU)
4Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF)
5Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS)
6Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Cam Newton CAR (at TB)
7Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL)
8Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ)
9Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE)
10Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR)
11Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK)
12Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)
  • Friday Injury Update: There aren't many injuries to worry about at QB, but Jameis Winston was able to practice Friday after not throwing Wednesday and Thursday. He'll play as expected, in what could turn into a shootout. 
  • First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson
  • Who is No. 1? Dave is very excited about Cam Newton this week, moving him all the way up to No. 1 at the position. It's been an up-and-down season for the former MVP, but with Brent Grimes and Robert McClain out for Week 8, he should feast against this matchup. 
  • Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. 
  • Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts

Running Back Rankings

Week 8 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET)
2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS)
3LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE)
4Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI)
6Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ)
7Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO)
8Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN)
9Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL)
10Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI)
11LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC)
12Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND)
13Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI)
14Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA)
15Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR)
16Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL)
17Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF)
18Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE)
19Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL)
20Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ)
21Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB)
22Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL)
23C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC)
24Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)
  • Friday Injury Update: Melvin Gordon (foot) was limited all week at practice, and is officially questionable for Sunday. At this point, there doesn't seem to be much risk of him sitting out, but you'll obviously need to keep an eye on reports Saturday... C.J. Prosise (ankle) is not expected to play... 
  • First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins
  • Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree. Point for Heath!
  • Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. 
  • Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. 
  • Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.  

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 8 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ)
2Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND)
3Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET)
4Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR)
5Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS)
6Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE)
7Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC)
8Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI)
9Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC)
10Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU)
11Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB)
12Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC)
13Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE)
14Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE)
15Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF)
16DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF)
17Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF)
18Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB)
19Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI)
20Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL)
21Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA)
22Golden Tate DET (vs PIT) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN)
23Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF)
24JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET)
  • Friday Injury Update: Stefon Diggs (groin) is officially questionable, but he's looking likely to play after traveling to London and practicing in full Thursday and Friday… There was some concern earlier in the week Michael Thomas (knee) showed up on the injury report, but it looks like a non-issue. He isn't even on the final injury report of the week… Golden Tate (shoulder) is, shockingly questionable for Sunday's game, after putting in limited practices. He'll be a true game-time decision, it seems. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) looked like he might make his return this week, but he has already been ruled out… Danny Amendola (knee) expressed some optimism about his chances of playing, but it's hard to trust given his injury history. I wouldn't plan on using him this week… Devin Funchess (hamstring) was limited earlier in the week, but practiced in full Thursday and Friday and should be ready for this great matchup…
  • First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.   
  • Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster 
  • Time to step up...  JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.

Tight End Rankings

Week 8 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF)
3Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN)
4Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU)
5Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL)
6Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE)
7Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE)
8Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR)
9Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL)
10Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS)
11Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK)
12Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC)
  • Friday Injury Update: Charles Clay (knee) has been ruled out for Week 8. Nick O'Leary will continue to play significant snaps in his absence… Ed Dickson (ankle) is officially questionable, and is a solid start if he's able to play. He is certainly trending that way after two days of full practice… Vance McDonald (knee) has been ruled out for Week 8… 
  • First three out... Jamey: Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Miller; Dave: O.J. Howard, Jason Witten, Darren Fells; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jared Cook
  • Trust the matchup... The Browns have been the second-worst defense in the NFL against tight ends, and Kyle Rudolph gets them this week. He hasn't topped 50 yards in any game, but is a solid bet to get into the end zone this week, especially if the Browns continue to focus resources in the middle of the field on slowing down the running game.  
  • Buying the breakout? Jordan Reed finally – finally ­­– broke out in Week 7. Now he gets the Cowboys, a team he has averaged 58.7 yards per game against in his career. He scored two touchdowns in his last matchup with the Cowboys, and had 15 catches for 165 yards in two games. He's a must-start player.
