Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Starting options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

Here are our first batch of rankings for the week, from our experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, along with key things to keep an eye on at each position.

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 7 QB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
Heath Cummings
1 Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC)
2 Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI)
3 Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU)
4 Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS)
5 Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF)
6 Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL)
7 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Cam Newton CAR (at TB)
8 Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR)
9 Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ)
10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK)
11 Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)
12 Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at DET)
  • First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson
  • Who is No. 1? It's no surprise to see Brees at the top of Jamey's rankings, or to see Brady at the top for Heath. But you might be shocked to see Dak Prescott topping Dave's list. You shouldn't be. Dak has been exceptional this season, and is a top-five guy for both Heath and Jamey. What's more, Dave had Prescott No. 1 in his first batch of rankings last week, before his 35-point performance. You've got an elite Fantasy QB on your hands here. 
  • Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. 
  • Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts

Running Back Rankings

Week 7 RB Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
Heath Cummings
1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET)
2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS)
3 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE)
4 Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK)
5 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN)
6 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI)
7 Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ)
8 Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO)
9 Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL)
10 Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI)
11 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC)
12 Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL)
13 Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND)
14 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA)
15 Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI)
16 Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR)
17 C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ)
18 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB)
19 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF)
20 Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL)
21 Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE)
22 Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL)
23 Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT)
24 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) DeAndre Washington OAK (at BUF) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)
  • First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins
  • Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree. Point for Heath!
  • Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. 
  • Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. 
  • Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.  

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 7 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
Heath Cummings
1 A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ)
2 Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND)
3 Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET)
4 Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR)
5 Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS)
6 Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE)
7 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC)
8 Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI)
9 Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE)
10 Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC)
11 Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU)
12 Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT)
13 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB)
14 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF)
15 Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF)
16 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC)
17 Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF)
18 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI)
19 Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB)
20 Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA)
21 Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL)
22 Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN)
23 Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) T.Y. Hilton IND (at CIN)
24 DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) T.Y. Hilton IND (at CIN) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR)
  • First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.   
  • Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster 
  • Time to step up...  JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.

Tight End Rankings

Week 7 TE Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
Heath Cummings
1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC)
2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF)
3 Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN)
4 Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU)
5 Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL)
6 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE)
7 Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE)
8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR)
9 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL)
10 Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA)
11 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Jared Cook OAK (at BUF) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK)
12 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS)
  • First three out... Jamey: Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Miller; Dave: O.J. Howard, Jason Witten, Darren Fells; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jared Cook
  • Trust the matchup... The Browns have been the second-worst defense in the NFL against tight ends, and Kyle Rudolph gets them this week. He hasn't topped 50 yards in any game, but is a solid bet to get into the end zone this week, especially if the Browns continue to focus resources in the middle of the field on slowing down the running game.  
  • Buying the breakout? Jordan Reed finally – finally ­­– broke out in Week 7. Now he gets the Cowboys, a team he has averaged 58.7 yards per game against in his career. He scored two touchdowns in his last matchup with the Cowboys, and had 15 catches for 165 yards in two games. He's a must-start player.
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

