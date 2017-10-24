Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Starting options at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em (Wednesday) — Cheat Sheet (Wednesday) — Busts (Thursday)

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Here are our first batch of rankings for the week, from our experts Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, along with key things to keep an eye on at each position.

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson



It's no surprise to see Brees at the top of Jamey's rankings, or to see Brady at the top for Heath. But you might be shocked to see Dak Prescott topping Dave's list. You shouldn't be. Dak has been exceptional this season, and is a top-five guy for both Heath and Jamey. What's more, Dave had Prescott No. 1 in his first batch of rankings last week, before his 35-point performance. You've got an elite Fantasy QB on your hands here.

Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks.

Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts.

First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins



Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree

With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more.

Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win.

One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.

First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.

Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster Time to step up... JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.

