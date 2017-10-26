Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Thursday update for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at the starting options for each position.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.   

Heading into Thursday Night Football, here are the latest rankings from our trio of experts. 

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 7 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC)
2Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI)
3Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU)
4Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF)
5Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS)
6Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Cam Newton CAR (at TB)
7Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL)
8Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ)
9Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE)
10Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR)
11Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK)
12Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)
  • Thursday Night Football notes: Neither Joe Flacco nor Matt Moore is considered a No. 1 QB this week, but if you're desperate, Moore is the kind of gunslinger who can put up a big number in a pinch. Of course, he could also totally flame out against a tough Baltimore defense. 
  • First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson
  • Who is No. 1? It's no surprise to see Brees at the top of Jamey's rankings, or to see Brady at the top for Heath. But you might be shocked to see Dak Prescott topping Dave's list. You shouldn't be. Dak has been exceptional this season, and is a top-five guy for both Heath and Jamey. What's more, Dave had Prescott No. 1 in his first batch of rankings last week, before his 35-point performance. You've got an elite Fantasy QB on your hands here. 
  • Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. 
  • Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts

Running Back Rankings

Week 7 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET)
2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS)
3LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE)
4Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK)
5Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI)
6Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ)
7Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO)
8Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN)
9Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL)
10Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI)
11LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC)
12Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND)
13Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI)
14Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA)
15Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR)
16Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL)
17Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF)
18Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE)
19C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL)
20Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ)
21Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB)
22Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL)
23Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC)
24Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)
  • Thursday Night Football notes: We like Jay Ajayi as a No. 1 RB this week, and he would certainly benefit if Moore has a big game. Expect the Dolphins to lean on Ajayi heavily on the short week, while Alex Collins and Javorius Allen have to split work against a Dolphins defense that has been very good against the run. Allen is a low-end starting option this week, especially in PPR.  
  • First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins
  • Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree. Point for Heath!
  • Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. 
  • Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. 
  • Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.  

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 7 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ)
2Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND)
3Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET)
4Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR)
5Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS)
6Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE)
7Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC)
8Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI)
9Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC)
10Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU)
11Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB)
12Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC)
13Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE)
14Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE)
15Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF)
16DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF)
17Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF)
18Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB)
19Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT)
20Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI)
21Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL)
22Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA)
23Ted Ginn NO (vs CHI) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN)
24JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF)
  • Thursday Night Football notes: The Dolphins might have the top three wide receivers in this one, with Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin dealing with injuries. Neither is a recommended play, so the only question tonight is whether DeVante Parker will be able to play. He is trending toward a game-time decision, but it probably makes sense to be patient and give him another week before activating him, even if he does play. 
  • First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster
  • Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.   
  • Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster 
  • Time to step up...  JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.

Tight End Rankings

Week 7 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF)
3Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN)
4Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU)
5Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL)
6Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE)
7Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE)
8Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR)
9Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL)
10Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS)
11Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK)
12Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC)
  • Thursday Night Football notes: If Benjamin Watson's knee injury doesn't keep him out, he's the only Fantasy relevant tight end in this one.  
  • First three out... Jamey: Benjamin Watson, Jared Cook, Zach Miller; Dave: O.J. Howard, Jason Witten, Darren Fells; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jared Cook
  • Trust the matchup... The Browns have been the second-worst defense in the NFL against tight ends, and Kyle Rudolph gets them this week. He hasn't topped 50 yards in any game, but is a solid bet to get into the end zone this week, especially if the Browns continue to focus resources in the middle of the field on slowing down the running game.  
  • Buying the breakout? Jordan Reed finally – finally ­­– broke out in Week 7. Now he gets the Cowboys, a team he has averaged 58.7 yards per game against in his career. He scored two touchdowns in his last matchup with the Cowboys, and had 15 catches for 165 yards in two games. He's a must-start player.
