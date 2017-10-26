Week 8 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Thursday update for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end

More Week 8: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made. This will be updated throughout the week.

Heading into Thursday Night Football, here are the latest rankings from our trio of experts.

Teams on bye in Week 8: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Tennessee

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 7 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) 2 Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) 3 Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) 4 Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) Drew Brees NO (vs CHI) Carson Wentz PHI (vs SF) 5 Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (vs LAC) Dak Prescott DAL (at WAS) 6 Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Russell Wilson SEA (vs HOU) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) 7 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs DAL) 8 Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Cam Newton CAR (at TB) Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) 9 Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) 10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Deshaun Watson HOU (at SEA) Jameis Winston TB (vs CAR) 11 Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs OAK) 12 Matt Ryan ATL (at NYJ) Philip Rivers LAC (at NE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs IND)

Thursday Night Football notes: Neither Joe Flacco nor Matt Moore is considered a No. 1 QB this week, but if you're desperate, Moore is the kind of gunslinger who can put up a big number in a pinch. Of course, he could also totally flame out against a tough Baltimore defense.

Neither Joe Flacco nor Matt Moore is considered a No. 1 QB this week, but if you're desperate, Moore is the kind of gunslinger who can put up a big number in a pinch. Of course, he could also totally flame out against a tough Baltimore defense. First three out... Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson



Jamey: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Alex Smith; Dave: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Ben Roethlisberger; Heath: Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson Who is No. 1? It's no surprise to see Brees at the top of Jamey's rankings, or to see Brady at the top for Heath. But you might be shocked to see Dak Prescott topping Dave's list. You shouldn't be. Dak has been exceptional this season, and is a top-five guy for both Heath and Jamey. What's more, Dave had Prescott No. 1 in his first batch of rankings last week, before his 35-point performance. You've got an elite Fantasy QB on your hands here.

It's no surprise to see Brees at the top of Jamey's rankings, or to see Brady at the top for Heath. But you might be shocked to see Dak Prescott topping Dave's list. You shouldn't be. Dak has been exceptional this season, and is a top-five guy for both Heath and Jamey. What's more, Dave had Prescott No. 1 in his first batch of rankings last week, before his 35-point performance. You've got an elite Fantasy QB on your hands here. Fade the matchup? Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks.

Dave is going to look like a genius if Deshaun Watson manages to keep rolling despite the tough matchup against the Seahawks. Heath and Jamey are avoiding him against the Seahawks. Trust the stream... Andy Dalton is Heath's top streaming option for the week, and sneaks his way into the top-12 for all three of our experts, thanks to a prime matchup against the hapless Colts.

Week 7 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at DET) 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at WAS) 3 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) 4 Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs OAK) 5 Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) 6 Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at NYJ) 7 Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) Melvin Gordon LAC (at NE) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) 8 Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) Kareem Hunt KC (vs DEN) 9 Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jay Ajayi MIA (at BAL) 10 Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) Jordan Howard CHI (at NO) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) 11 LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) 12 Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Joe Mixon CIN (vs IND) 13 Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) 14 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CHI) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) 15 Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) 16 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) 17 Doug Martin TB (vs CAR) Carlos Hyde SF (at PHI) LeGarrette Blount PHI (vs SF) 18 Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at CLE) 19 C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) C.J. Anderson DEN (at KC) Chris Thompson WAS (vs DAL) 20 Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) Latavius Murray MIN (at CLE) Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) 21 Tevin Coleman ATL (at NYJ) Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at TB) 22 Wendell Smallwood PHI (vs SF) Matt Forte NYJ (vs ATL) Rob Kelley WAS (vs DAL) 23 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs PIT) Javorius Allen BAL (vs MIA) Dion Lewis NE (vs LAC) 24 Lamar Miller HOU (at SEA) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN) Duke Johnson CLE (vs MIN)

Thursday Night Football notes: We like Jay Ajayi as a No. 1 RB this week, and he would certainly benefit if Moore has a big game. Expect the Dolphins to lean on Ajayi heavily on the short week, while Alex Collins and Javorius Allen have to split work against a Dolphins defense that has been very good against the run. Allen is a low-end starting option this week, especially in PPR.



We like Jay Ajayi as a No. 1 RB this week, and he would certainly benefit if Moore has a big game. Expect the Dolphins to lean on Ajayi heavily on the short week, while Alex Collins and Javorius Allen have to split work against a Dolphins defense that has been very good against the run. Allen is a low-end starting option this week, especially in PPR. First three out... Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins



Jamey: Rob Kelley, Marlon Mack, Latavius Murray; Dave: Jalen Richard, Marlon Mack, Wendell Smallwood; Heath: Dion Lewis, Jalen Richard, Alex Collins Beastmode Replacements: With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — and I happen to agree

With Marshawn Lynch's suspension upheld on review Monday, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington enter the Fantasy conversation this week. Dave has Washington as a starting-caliber player, and Jamey has him as the guy to go with in Standard as well, at No. 28. Heath has Richard as the top option at 26 — Buying the breakout? Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more.

Because Jerick McKinnon had been so good, it was easy to miss that Latavius Murray was still seeing a healthy role in the Vikings' offense. It was impossible to miss him Sunday, however, as he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Dave buys him as a starting-caliber option even in a tough matchup against the Browns. But he likes McKinnon even more. Trust the matchup? One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win.

One interesting thing to note about this week is how few of the fringe-y running back options have good matchups. One exception is in Philadelphia, where Wendell Smallwood and LeGarrette Blount get to take on a 49ers defense that was thrashed by Ezekiel Elliott last week. Smallwood's role in the passing game makes him the man to trust in PPR, while Blount could find the end zone in a game the Eagles should easily win. Trust Belichick? Dion Lewis has led the Patriots in carries each of the last two weeks, which is a lifetime in Bill Belichick Time. That, of course, doesn't mean he's going to be the guy forever. But, it does mean you can trust him in Week 8 against the Chargers. Until it means you can't.

Week 7 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) 2 Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs IND) 3 Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Julio Jones ATL (at NYJ) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) 4 Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) Antonio Brown PIT (at DET) Mike Evans TB (vs CAR) 5 Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) 6 Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) Dez Bryant DAL (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) 7 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) 8 Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) Michael Thomas NO (vs CHI) 9 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) 10 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs HOU) 11 Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Keenan Allen LAC (at NE) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at TB) 12 Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at KC) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) 13 Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) 14 Chris Hogan NE (vs LAC) Brandin Cooks NE (vs LAC) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) 15 Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Stefon Diggs MIN (at CLE) Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) 16 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) 17 Michael Crabtree OAK (at BUF) Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) 18 Amari Cooper OAK (at BUF) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) 19 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (at CLE) Marvin Jones DET (vs PIT) 20 Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Pierre Garcon SF (at PHI) 21 Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Devin Funchess CAR (at TB) Jarvis Landry MIA (at BAL) 22 Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at SEA) 23 Ted Ginn NO (vs CHI) Kenny Stills MIA (at BAL) Tyreek Hill KC (vs DEN) 24 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at DET) DeSean Jackson TB (vs CAR) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs SF)

Thursday Night Football notes: The Dolphins might have the top three wide receivers in this one, with Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin dealing with injuries. Neither is a recommended play, so the only question tonight is whether DeVante Parker will be able to play. He is trending toward a game-time decision, but it probably makes sense to be patient and give him another week before activating him, even if he does play.



The Dolphins might have the top three wide receivers in this one, with Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin dealing with injuries. Neither is a recommended play, so the only question tonight is whether DeVante Parker will be able to play. He is trending toward a game-time decision, but it probably makes sense to be patient and give him another week before activating him, even if he does play. First three out... Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jamey: Ted Ginn, Marvin Jones, Josh Doctston; Dave: Josh Doctston, Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson; Heath: DeSean Jackson, Jermaine Kearse, JuJu Smith-Schuster Buying the breakout? Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree.

Amari Cooper finally — finally — broke out last week, hauling in 11 targets for 210 yards and a pair of scores. 50 yards would have counted as a breakout based on how Cooper has been playing, but we'll take all of the extra too. Whether he can keep it up moving forward obviously remains to be seen, but after such a stark reminder of his explosive he can be, I would have a hard time sitting Cooper. Our experts agree. Buying the breakout, pt. 2? JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster Time to step up... JuJu Smith-Schuster is starting to show signs of developing into a contributor for the Steelers, with two touchdowns in the last four weeks. He hasn't done quite enough otherwise to have fully broken out, but Dave is ready to trust him in what could be a good matchup against the Lions, ranking him just inside the top-24 for the week.



Week 7 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) 3 Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) Zach Ertz PHI (vs SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs DEN) 4 Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs HOU) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) 6 Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Hunter Henry LAC (at NE) 7 Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) Jordan Reed WAS (vs DAL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) 9 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs ATL) 10 Cameron Brate TB (vs CAR) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CLE) Jason Witten DAL (at WAS) 11 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs IND) Ed Dickson CAR (at TB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) 12 Nick O'Leary BUF (vs OAK) Benjamin Watson BAL (vs MIA) A.J. Derby DEN (at KC)