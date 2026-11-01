Last week, many of us expected Lamar Jackson to return to face the Cincinnati Bengals. That turned out to be premature. In Week 8, we are feeling more confident in Jackson's return, partially because he practiced in full on Wednesday. Jackson and the Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, which is a fantastic matchup. The Bills have given up 29 or more points in every game but one this season, and Jackson is a top-six QB in his return, even though we have some concern about whether he will run as much as he typically does. His return puts Zay Flowers inside the top five at receiver and boosts Derrick Henry back inside the top 12 despite some uninspiring efficiency this season.

Here's what else we're monitoring:

UPDATE: Moore expected to play

D.J. Moore is expected to make his return to the Bills lineup and is worth firing up in almost any format in what could turn into a high-scoring affair against the Ravnes.

Emeka Egbuka is out

Egbuka was able to progress through the concussion protocol but still missed practice Friday and will not play in Week 8. This puts Chris Godwin in play as a high-floor WR3 against the Falcons and should be plenty of targets for Bucky Irving. We don't really want to start anyone else for Tampa Bay, though Ted Hurts could be a decent dart throw as a flex.

Saquon Barkley will try to play, but team remains beat up

Saquon Barkley returned to practice on Friday and has said he will try to play on Sunday. We are not expecting him to be his old self, but he is still, just barely, an RB2. Barkley turned 9 touches into 15 last week, but the Commanders run defense is a tougher matchup than the Cowboys. Devonta Smith, and Dontayvion Wicks missed practice on Friday and we are not expecting them to play. This makes Makai Lemon a good option as a WR3 and Dallas Goedert a must-start at tight end.

A.J. Brown misses Friday practice, projected out

Brown missed practice on Thursday and Friday after a limited session on Wednesday, putting his Week 8 status in doubt. He is listed as questionable, but we have pulled him from the rankings and have some concern for his rest-of-season value. Demario Douglas is our favorite Patriots wide receiver and he is a high-end WR3. Kyle Williams and Efton Chism are both dart throws as flexes. Hunter Henry and Drake Maye are the only sure starters on this team, and Rhamondre Stevenson is a low-end RB2 in a great matchup. TreVeyon Henderson also missed practice on Friday with an illness, which could make Stevenson a better play.

Tyler Warren cleared to play

This is a much-needed return for the Colts and Fantasy managers alike. Warren moves right back into the top five at tight end and should be viewed as a must-start tight end. He hasn't had much impact on Josh Downs' targets but he does knock Keenan Allen down a notch, because they are both working in the same area of the field. Allen is still a WR3 in full PPR, but we aren't as excited about him as we were at the beginning of the week.

Jeremiyah Love is back

There may still be a small window open to buy low on Love, who has immense upside if he's healthy enough to handle a larger role. For now, we are projecting Love for 12 touches this week, which makes him a fine flex. Tyler Allgeier has a similar projection and is ranked slightly lower. Hopefully Zononvan Knight's performance doesn't turn this backfield into a three-headed monster.

Tyjae Spears and Carnell Tate both miss practice on Friday

We aren't expecting either Spears or Tate to play in Week 8. Spears didn't play last week, and it looks likely we will get another week of Tony Pollard as a workhorse. View him as a solid RB2, assuming he doesn't get traded before Sunday. Wan'Dale Robinson should be the big target winner with Tate out, and profiles as a high-end WR3 in full PPR. He is less valuable in half- and non-PPR leagues.

Ladd McConkey working way through concussion protocol

McConkey got a full practice in on Thursday, so he should be good to go. This is not a very good matchup against the Rams, and the Chargers have been a disaster offensively, so we wouldn't view McConkey as more than a WR3. We would prefer to sit all Chargers against the Rams this week.

DJ Moore in non-contact jersey for second day in a row

This is a big one, and we don't have much clarity on it yet. Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, and it is a positive that he is practicing, but the uncertainty remains because he has not yet been cleared for contact. If he plays, we will view him as a WR2 with upside in a shootout against the Ravens. If Moore is out, then Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are attractive WR3 options, though Coleman would be our favorite. Moore isn't the only Bills pass catcher who is questionable; Dalton Kincaid also has a chest injury. We are expecting Kincaid to play, but be sure to check again on Sunday morning.

Rashee Rice working his way back from hamstring injury

Rice will play in Week 8, according to Head Coach Andy Reid. Unfortunately, he's facing the Denver Broncos, who are also expected to get Patrick Surtain back. Rice's return is a big hit to Xavier Worthy, who is a WR3 without Rice and a low-end flex with Rice. Travis Kelce also takes a bit of a hit, but he remains a top 12 tight end. View Rice as a WR3 in a very tough matchup and just hope he gets through the week without further injury.

Jadarian Price has his practice window opened

Good grief. The Seahawks may have both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back in Week 8. Honestly, no one has any reason to have any confidence in who would lead this backfield in touches. The only thing we feel confident in is that Emanuel Wilson is no longer a good RB2 for Fantasy purposes. No Seahawks back should be viewed as more than a flex in Week 8.

Breece Hall limited again, will be questionable

This is a big one. If Hall is out again, then Braelon Allen remains a must-start running back. If Hall is back, then we are splitting the baby and viewing both Allen and Hall as borderline RB2s. What would make the most sense is if Allen led on rushing downs with a 60-40 split and Hall played the majority of passing downs. This is another one that we may have to wait until Sunday morning to find out for sure.