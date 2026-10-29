Last week many of us expected Lamar Jackson to return to face the Cincinnati Bengals. That turned out to be premature. In Week 8, we are feeling more confident in Jackson's return, partially because he practiced in full on Wednesday. Jackson and the Ravens will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, which is a fantastic matchup. The Bills have given up 29 or more points in every game but one this season, and Jackson is a top-six QB in his return even though we have some concern about whether he will run as much as he typically does. His return puts Zay Flowers inside the top five at receiver and boosts Derrick Henry back inside the top 12 despite some uninspiring efficiency this season.

Here's what else we're monitoring on Thursday:

Emeka Egbuka working his way back

Egbuka is still in the concussion protocol and has a foot injury, but there is reason to be optimistic about his return. He was at practice on Wednesday in a non-contact jersey and showed up on Thursday in his regular jersey. We aren't 100% sure he'll play, but we are confident enough to rank him as a number three receiver. You should still start Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden (if he's active) over Egbuka on Thursday night. His return makes Chris Godwin far less appealing as a number three receiver.

The Eagles' injury situation not getting better yet

Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith, and Dontayvion Wicks all missed practice on Wednesday, and none of them were seen at the early portion of Thursday's practice. The team also placed Dameon Pierce on Injured Reserve earlier in this week. The top two healthy running backs at this time are Jaydon Blue and Elijah Mitchell, who is still on the practice squad. We would expect an elevation for Mitchell if Barkley can't go and would view him as the best Eagles running back, though we wouldn't want to start Mitchell or Blue. If Smith and Wicks remain out, then Makai Lemon is a good WR3 in full PPR leagues. Dallas Goedert looks like a must-start tight end as well.

DJ Moore in non-contact jersey for second day in a row

This is a big one, and we don't have much clarity on it yet. Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury, and it is a positive that he is practicing, but the uncertainty remains because he has not yet been cleared for contact. If he plays, we will view him as a WR2 with upside in a shootout against the Ravens. If Moore is out, then Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are attractive WR3 options, though Coleman would be our favorite.

Rashee Rice working his way back from hamstring injury

Rice practiced for a second straight day and could be on track for a Week 8 return. Unfortunately, he's facing the Denver Broncos, who are also expected to get Patrick Surtain back. Rice's return would be a big hit to Xavier Worthy, who is a WR3 without Rice and a low-end flex with Rice. Travis Kelce would also take a bit of a hit, but he would probably remain a top 12 tight end. If Rice is able to return, view him as a WR3 in a very tough matchup.

A.J. Brown trending the wrong way

Brown missed practice on Thursday after a limited session on Wednesday, putting his Week 8 status in doubt. We have him ranked as a low-end WR2 because of his upside, but it is getting harder to believe he is healthy enough to show it. Drake Maye would still be a top 12 QB without Brown, but not one we would be very excited about. Demario Douglas would be the best Patriots wide receiver without Brown. Hunter Henry and Maye are the only sure starters on this team, and Rhamondre Stevenson is a low-end RB2 in a great matchup. TreVeyon Henderson also missed practice on Thursday, which could make Stevenson a better play.

Tyjae Spears and Carnell Tate both miss practice on Thursday

This is two days in a row, and you should at least have a backup plan if you are planning on starting Tate, who is a solid WR2 in our rankings. Spears didn't play last week, and it's increasingly likely we will get another week of Tony Pollard as a workhorse. The Bengals recently shut down Derrick Henry, so this may be a bad matchup, but Pollard is a solid RB2 if Spears is out, given his increased work in the passing game. Tony Pollard was also not seen at practice on Thursday, but we don't think his status is in question.

Ladd McConkey working way through concussion protocol

It is looking more like McConkey could return in Week 8, though it is no sure thing on Thursday afternoon. This is not a very good matchup against the Rams, and the Chargers have been a disaster offensively, so we wouldn't view McConkey as more than a WR3. We would prefer to sit all Chargers against the Rams this week.

Jadarian Price has his practice window opened

Good grief. The Seahawks may have both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back in Week 8. Honestly, no one has any reason to have any confidence in who would lead this backfield in touches. The only thing we feel confident in is that Emanuel Wilson is no longer a good RB2 for Fantasy purposes. No Seahawks back should be viewed as more than a flex in Week 8.