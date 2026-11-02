Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season started extra slow and not just in the touchdowns department -- there wasn't a lot of offensive total yards in the first halves of the early slate -- but things changed fast. Several key players broke out and that includes more than a few who could help you get a jump-start on your Week 9 lineups via the waiver wire. Let's take a look at early waiver wire standouts for all Fantasy football league formats

Waiver wire standouts of the week

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

It was a coming-out party for Ward and the Titans pass game in an unexpected game script and matchup. This year, the Bengals have stepped up on defense, but Week 8 looked like an old-school Bengals shootout, and Ward racked up his first career 300-plus passing game. He finished with 304 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also expanded on his dual-threat ability by scrambling for 41 rushing yards on seven attempts. The Titans have a bye in Week 9, but Ward is worth monitoring in one-QB leagues and should be rostered in any shallow superflex leagues where he was previously released.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals

It has been a frustrating season for Fantasy football managers who used an early-round draft pick on top-five NFL draft pick Jeremiyah Love. After battling an ankle sprain from the preseason, Love has missed several weeks before returning in Week 8. However, early in Week 8, Love left the game with another ankle injury. In his absence, the Cardinals finally saw Allgeier separate himself from Bam Knight in this backfield. Allgeier racked up 147 rushing yards on 11 carries with a long touchdown. He also made a massive impact in the passing game with 44 yards and a receiving touchdown on five catches. If Love is forced to miss action, Allgeier could emerge as an RB2. While we don't expect him to take over the workhorse role, it seems likely Arizona will lean more heavily on Allgeier than Knight moving forward.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

Mitchell looked awesome in Week 8 and his touchdown in the red zone featured one of the smoothest releases off the line of scrimmage that we've seen all season long. Mitchell saw constant one-on-one matchups with the defense doing its best to take away Garrett Wilson and he delivered. On nine targets, Mitchell totaled 142 receiving yards, seven receptions and that red zone touchdown.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Cardinals

The Cardinals made the decision to bench Jacoby Brissett in Week 8, and it was a merit-based decision. Minshew immediately provided a spark for the offense and the Cardinals came back to win one of the most improbable victories of the NFL season. It's difficult to imagine the Cardinals turning back to Brissett based on that result, and if they stick with Minshew, he'll be worth adding in all superflex formats.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Chiefs

The best handcuff in Fantasy football proved to be more than that in Week 8. Operating as Kansas City's third-down back, Johnson ripped off a 73-yard receiving score and cracked over 100 receiving yards in Week 8. Unfortunately, it will be difficult to predict his scoring upside, but he is one of the best players to stash on your bench. An injury to starter Ken Walker would put Johnson in the RB2 and borderline RB1 range right away.

Standout Fantasy performances

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Fannin is a machine that cannot be stopped right now. Last week the Browns figured out they can use Fannin as an extension of their run game due to his ridiculous ability to force missed tackles and create yards after contact and he once again operated as the engine of the offense. Fannin saw 12 targets, caught 10 of them and turned that into 154 receiving yards. He is emerging as a top-five play at tight end, specifically in PPR formats.

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

He's back, baby! Bucky once again looks like his rookie-season self and the Buccaneers are putting more on his plate than ever before. He has emerged as the foundation of the offense. Sure, the game script has played a factor in some very run-heavy approaches of late, but this Buccaneers defense is for real. The game plan could continue as is and that led to 170 rushing yards, a touchdown and a whopping 27 carries in WEek 8.