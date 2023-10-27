We like to celebrate when players are no longer eligible for the stash list because everyone finally added them. That's the case for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Josh Downs, and Darrell Henderson this week because of their big Week 7 performances. It's also the case for Kyler Murray because he just keeps getting closer to playing. Trey McBride finally graduated off the deep league stash list, but he found a new home as you'll see.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

Week 9 streamers

QB Gardner Minshew (36%)

Minshew has been a roller coaster in terms of Fantasy production, but he hasn't faced a matchup as good as this one. His first four starts were against Baltimore, Jacksonville, Cleveland, and New Orleans. I'd expect somewhere around 20 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 9, maybe more if he runs in the red zone like he did in Week 7.

TE Trey McBride (28%)

This is not a traditional streamer recommendation for two reasons. One, the Browns are a bad matchup. Two, I think McBride is much more that a streamer. So much so, that I'm happy to start him against both the Ravens and the Browns if that's the only was I can fit him on to my roster.

DST New England Patriots (33%)

The Patriots may only be available because no one wants to start them agains Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. What also makes sense, if you have room, is to stash them to start them against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders. Howell is taking sacks at an historic rate and the Commanders are giving up the second most Fantasy points per game to opposing defenses.

K Blake Grupe (19%)

Grupe will be at home, in a dome, as a favorite, against a mediocre Bears defense. That's the perfect recipe for a stash. Also, are we sure he's just a stash? He's scored the fifth-most Fantasy points amongst kickers this season and has attempted the second-most field goals.

Rookie stashes

Young and the Panthers offense are coming off a bye and have a new play caller. They also have a pretty nice schedule in November. If you're struggling at quarterback, it's worth a roster spot to see how Young looks against the Texans.

I have very little confidence in the target distribution and Fantasy production of the Packers wide receivers rest of season. Reed has already found his way into the end zone three times this season and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he finds his way into the top two on Jordan Love's target tree.

I would like to hold Mims through the trade deadline just in case Sean Payton is able to deal Jerry Jeudy and/or Courtland Sutton. If both get dealt, Mims could be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Broncos in the second half.

Backup running backs

Charbonnet missed Week 7 so his roster rate actually went down five points. Now Kenneth Walker missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, which puts his Week 8 status in doubt. If Charbonnet is active without Walker I will rank him as a must-start running back.

Bigsby is one injury away from a feature role in an above-average offense that is having a lot more success running than throwing in the red zone. His roster rate has cratered, and I get it, but he's still one of the top backup stashes.

Last week I told you to stash Singletary over his bye because he outplayed Dameon Pierce in Week 6 and was rewarded with a season-high 54% snap share. At this point I'm not even sure he needs an injury to become Fantasy relevant. He may take the job without one.

Deep-league stashes

Josh Jacobs continues to dominate touches in this backfield. But his extreme workload means more opportunities for injury, and White is the clear backup if Jacobs goes down. I wouldn't expect efficiency from White if Jacobs goes down, but I would expect more than 15 touches per game.

We're expecting Levis to get the start in place of Ryan Tannehill in Week 8. It wouldn't be that surprising if he's starting most of their games in the second half. He's a must-roster in any league where you can start more than one QB.

Amongst Patriots wide receivers who have been targeted at least 10 times this season, Douglas' 8.6 yards per target and 14.1 yards per reception both rank No. 1. The Patriots may be noticing as he just played a season-high 64% of the snaps. There's no one on this depth chart that will prevent him from hitting his ceiling if he plays well.