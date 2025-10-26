Although we have six teams on bye in Week 8, the injury report continues to overflow with big names. The quarterback and wide receiver positions are particularly affected once again this week, and there are still some players whose status may come down to pregame warmups. With plenty to dive into, let's look at the latest as of Sunday morning: We might have the largest injury report of the season in Week 7, and it's one that's loaded with big names at each skill position. The good news is that some of those stars are confirmed or strongly expected to return from absences, but there are multiple stars whose conditions will bear monitoring as both Sunday and Monday unfold. With plenty to dive into, let's look at the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 8 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bears despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Tyler Huntley, who was summoned from the practice squad Friday, will serve as Baltimore's starter versus Chicago, as Cooper Rush, who posted an 0:4 TD:INT in Weeks 5 and 6 while starting for Jackson in his first two absences, has been demoted to the No. 2 role. Huntley stepped in for Rush late in the Week 6 loss to the Rams and completed 10 of 15 passes for 68 yards while rushing three times for 39 yards, and he has 26 regular-season appearances overall on his NFL resume. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Daniels' third absence of the season, Marcus Mariota will once again be at the helm of Washington's offense after completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 363 yards with a 3:1 TD:INT while adding an 8-60-1 rushing line during his first two games in Daniels' stead earlier in the season. Mariota will have the benefit of an almost completely healthy wide-receiver room, as both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will be making their returns from quadriceps and heel injuries, respectively. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans despite once again practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence, Mac Jones will draw a fourth consecutive start and sixth overall this season after completing 67.0 percent of his passes for 1,404 yards and a 6:4 TD:INT in his first five games under center. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons QB The Falcons' Michael Penix (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Penix will sit out versus Miami, paving the way for Kirk Cousins to make his first start since Week 15 of last season. Cousins was famously benched for Penix after that contest for the final three games of the 2024 season, but the veteran's presence under center Sunday could keep the fantasy outlook for Atlanta's skill-position players at about the same level as if Penix were available. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB The Panthers' Bryce Young (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In Young's expected absence Sunday, veteran Andy Dalton, who stepped in for Young in Week 7 against the Jets and completed four of seven passes for 60 yards, will draw the start versus Buffalo. In four full games as a starter in head coach Dave Canales' offense last season from Weeks 3-6, Dalton completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 896 yards with a 7:4 TD:INT and added a 9-31 rushing line. Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB The Jets' Tyrod Taylor (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Taylor's absence means Justin Fields, who was benched at halftime during the Week 7 loss to the Panthers and may not have gotten the start versus Cincinnati had Taylor been healthy, will serve as the top quarterback for New York on Sunday. Fields will once again be working without top receiver Garrett Wilson (knee), and this week, he'll also be without No. 2 wideout Josh Reynolds (IR, hip). Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Shedeur Sanders (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, having been added to the injury report Saturday after his back tightened up. If Sanders, who's currently serving as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel's backup, can't serve in that capacity, then practice squad call-up Bailey Zappe would fill the No. 2 role versus his former New England squad.

Running Backs Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Saints after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence versus New Orleans, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to handle Tampa Bay's ground attack. D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices As per Saturday reports, Swift is expected to suit up versus Baltimore. If that were to change, rookie Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer would handle Chicago's ground attack. Breece Hall New York Jets RB The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after putting together a pair of limited pratices followed by a full session Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Hall is expected to play. Were there to be any setback, Isaiah Davis and veteran Khalil Herbert would handle New York's ground attack. Tyler Allgeier Atlanta Falcons RB The Falcons' Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Allgeier were to be unavailable, Bijan Robinson would be in line for a larger workload, while Nathan Carter would slide into the No. 2 role behind the star running back. Kendre Miller New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Kendre Miller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buccaneers, rookie sixth-round pick Devin Neal will handle any opportunities available behind Alvin Kamara. Tyler Goodson Indianapolis Colts RB The Colts' Tyler Goodson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a groin injury. As he makes his return, Goodson's slotting on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor is somewhat uncertain, considering DJ Giddens and Ameer Abdullah are also on hand for snaps. Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Roschon Johnson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Baltimore, rookie Kyle Monangai should see a few extra snaps behind D'Andre Swift (groin, expected to play), while Travis Homer will bump up to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Wide Receivers A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR The Eagles' A.J. Brown (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence versus New York, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson will serve as Philadelphia's top two receivers, while Dallas Goedert and even running back Saquon Barkley could also be in line to help absorb some of the 7.3 targets per game Brown leaves behind. Nico Collins Houston Texans WR The Texans' Nico Collins (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Christian Kirk (hamstring) versus San Francisco, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel project to serve as C.J. Stroud's top three receivers. Tight end Dalton Schultz, who's coming off a season-best 9-98-0 receiving line on 10 targets versus the Seahawks on Monday night, will also be in line for extra opportunity, considering Collins was averaging 7.7 targets per contest. Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR The Jets' Garrett Wilson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his second consecutive absence and that of Josh Reynolds (IR, hip), New York will function with Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson as its top three wide receivers, while running back Bryce Hall (knee) and tight end Mason Taylor (quadriceps), who are both expected to play despite their questionable designations, could also be the beneficiaries of extra pass-catching opportunities. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (collarbone/concussion) was placed on injured reserve, and he's expected to be sidelined until late in the season in a best-case scenario. Evans' absence and that of Chris Godwin (fibula) will be thrust rookie Emeka Egbuka, who already boasts a 31-527-5 over his first seven games, into the No. 1 receiver role versus New Orleans and for as long as Godwin is out. Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (fibula) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In Godwin's absence versus New Orleans, Sterling Shepard will slot into the No. 2 role, while rookie Tez Johnson, who's scored in two of the last three games, will serve as the No. 3 wideout. Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in full all week. McLaurin will slot back into the No. 1 receiver role in his return from a four-game absence, but he'll be working with Marcus Mariota since Jayden Daniels is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Deebo Samuel (heel) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in full all week. In his return from a one-game absence, Samuel will serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Terry McLaurin, who's putting an end to his own four-game sabbatical due to a quadriceps injury. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after putting in a limited session Friday, when he apparently suffered the injury. London was added to the injury Saturday, and if he's unable to play, Darnell Mooney, David Sills and Casey Washington would operate as the top three receivers for Kirk Cousins, who'll start for Michael Penix (knee). Top running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts could also benefit for any absence on the part of London, who's averaging 10.5 targets per contest. Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In Pearsall's fourth consecutive absence, Kendrick Bourne will continue to serve as San Francisco's No. 2 receiver. Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence versus Indianapolis,, rookie Elic Ayomanor will slot into the No. 1 receiver role, while veteran Van Jefferson and rookie Chimere Dike will round out the top three wide-receiver targets for first overall pick Cam Ward. Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Matthew Golden (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after putting in a limited session Friday, when he apparently suffered the injury. If Golden ultimately sits out, Romeo Doubs will be in line to serve as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver, while Christian Watson (knee), who's expected to make his season debut, would move into a de facto No. 2 role. Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In Kirk's absence and that of Nico Collins (concussion), the trio of Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel project to serve as C.J. Stroud's top three receivers, and tight end Dalton Schultz could also benefit considering he fills a similar short-area role to Kirk. Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Christian Watson (knee) was activated from the PUP list Saturday and is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Watson is expected to make his season debut versus Pittsburgh after last having seen game action in Week 18 of last season. It remains to be seen if Watson will be on some form of a snap limit, but he'll perhaps be in for a slightly larger role than expected if Matthew Golden (hip) sits out. Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR The Jets' Josh Reynolds (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Reynolds' absence, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard will be in line for extra opportunity beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals, even after Garrett Wilson (knee) is able to return from what is now a two-game absence. Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR The Colts' Josh Downs is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after closing out the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return versus Tennessee, Downs should slot back into the No. 3 role behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. Darius Slayton New York Giants WR The Giants' Darius Slayton is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the veteran wideout's return, Slayton will serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Wan'Dale Robinson and bump Lil'Jordan Humphrey down a notch to the No. 3 role. Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Pittsburgh, Malik Heath and Savion Williams could share No. 4 receiver snaps.

Tight Ends Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Kincaid were to miss a second straight contest after also having sat out Buffalo's Week 6 loss to the Falcons before its bye, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would share the snaps at tight end versus Carolina. Cole Kmet Chicago Bears TE The Bears' Cole Kmet (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Baltimore, rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland, who posted a career-best 3-24-0 line on four targets in Week 7 against the Saints – a game Kmet exited early due to his injury – will serve as the top option at tight end for Chicago. David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Njoku were to sit out a second straight game, Harold Fannin will once again serve as Cleveland's top option at tight end. Mason Taylor New York Jets TE The Jets' Mason Taylor (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per Saturday night reports, Taylor is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Jeremy Ruckert would slide into the top role at tight end for New York. Darren Waller Miami Dolphins TE The Dolphins' Darren Waller (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Julian Hill (ankle), Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich are poised to handle Miami's tight-end snaps. Julian Hill Miami Dolphins TE The Dolphins' Julian Hill (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Darren Waller (IR, pectoral), Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich are poised to handle Miami's tight-end snaps.

Kickers

The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices. If McManus were to miss a third straight game, Lucas Havrisik, who went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on PATs for a second straight game in Week 7 while connecting on a franchise-record 61-yard field goal, will once again serve as Green Bay's placekicker.

The Commanders' Matt Gay (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after missing Saturday's practice. If Gay is ultimately unable to suit up versus Kansas City, it will be telegraphed ahead of time by the signing of a kicker, as Washington doesn't have anyone at the position on the active roster or practice squad.

The Giants' Graham Gano (groin) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after putting in a full week of practice. Gano has missed the last five games due to the injury, and the fact Younghoe Koo wasn't promoted from the practice squad Saturday indicates the former will be ready to make his return versus Philadelphia.

The Bears' Cairo Santos (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but finished the week with two full practices after opening with a limited session Wednesday. As per Saturday reports, Jake Moody wasn't elevated from the practice squad by the deadline to do so Saturday afternoon, meaning Santos is poised to make his return against Baltimore following a two-game absence.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Jets' Sauce Gardner (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (groin/calf) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Eagles' Adoree' Jackson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Safeties

The Giants' Jevon Holland (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Bills' Taylor Rapp (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Defensive Linemen

The Falcons' Zach Harrison (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets. As per Saturday reports, Hendrickson is expected to play.

The 49ers' Bryce Huff (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game agains the Texans.

The Commanders' Daron Payne (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Commanders' Dorance Armstrong (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday and will be sidelined the rest of the season.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Linebackers

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Falcons' Divine Deablo (forearm) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Giants' Brian Burns (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. As per Saturday reports, Burns is expected to play.

The 49ers' Luke Gifford (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Bills' Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Buccaneers' Haason Reddick (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Broncos' Dre Greenlaw (suspension) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Falcons' Jalon Walker (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Jets' Quincy Williams (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.