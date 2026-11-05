As you have probably heard, Week 9 is the week of the backup quarterback. It gets started on Thursday night as Joe Fagnano makes his first, and potentially last, NFL start against the Jaguars. We're still starting Zay Flowers as a low-end WR2, but we will be much more enthusiastic about him when Jacoby Brissett comes back. On the Jacksonville side, make sure you keep an eye on inactives, as Bhayshul Tuten is a true game-time decision. If Tuten is out, Chris Rodriguez will be startable as an RB2. Here's what else we're watching as of Thursday afternoon:

Carson Wentz starting for the Vikings

Kyler Murray is battling a hamstring injury, so Wentz will get the start against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Wentz was a mixed bag early in the season and we don't really want to start him despite a great matchup against the Bills. View him as a low-end QB2, but make sure he is rostered in your Superflex league. This is one of the few backups who could actually be an upgrade for their weapons; Murray has not been playing well. View Justin Jefferson as a top-12 wide receiver, T.J. Hockenson as a borderline top-12 tight end, and Jordan Addison as an upside WR3.

Deshaun Watson not seen at practice Thursday

Watson is in the concussion protocol and we are expecting Shedeur Sanders to get the start. This is a very good matchup against the Saints, and we view Sanders as a low-end QB2. We know he has great rapport with Harold Fannin, who is a top 10 tight end for us this week, but we are less certain about the rookie receivers. We slightly prefer KC Concepcion to Denzel Boston and view both as low-end WR3s.

Garrett Wilson also not seen on Thursday

Wilson is also in the concussion protocol and we are projecting him to be out. This is a big opportunity for both Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell. Cooper had back-to-back huge games before Mitchell exploded last week and Cooper took a zero. We're viewing them both as high-end WR3 options. Who we like more may depend on whether Mansor Delane returns for the Chiefs. If he does, we expect him to line up primarily across from Mitchell, so we would prefer Cooper. If Delane misses another week, then we would slightly prefer Mitchell.

Zonovan Knight also still out

The Cardinals already placed Jeremiyah Love on Injured Reserve and now it does not look like Knight will progress through the concussion protocol in time for their Week 9 game. That should leave Tyler Allgeier with a huge workload. This is a tough one to rank, because the game script and matchup against Seattle are awful. But with the state of the running back position, and Gardner Minshew's willingness to dump the ball off to Allgeier, we view him as a low-end RB in Week 9.

Cam Skattebo working on the side Thursday

Skattebo has been on the side field all week long, so there is no guarantee he will play this week. We currently have him ranked as a low-end RB2 and would start Derrick Henry and whoever starts at running back for Jacksonville over him. If Skattebo can't go this week, then Devin Singletary would be a high-end flex. Remember, Tyrone Tracy was placed on IR and Najee Harris is no longer on the team, so Singletary could have a big workload if Skattebo can't go.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel not expected back this week

Both Evans and Samuel appear to be at least one more week away. Demarcus Robinson could return and if he does, he'll be our highest-ranked 49ers wide receiver, but he'll still be a flex. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should dominate targets once again in a great matchup. Because that matchup is so great, we are still comfortable calling Brock Purdy a must-start quarterback even without his starting receivers.

Treylon Burks not seen at Thursday practice

I don't think anyone was planning on starting Burks, but his absence could open up more targets for Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. As of now, we are viewing Diggs and Williams as low-end WR3s but they could move closer to WR3 if Burks is out. Chigoziem Okonkwo would also get a small boost at tight end if there is no Burks.

Breece Hall should be back

Hall has said he expects to play, and while I understand if you want to make sure, we are ranking him as if he'll play. We do expect a committee approach and this is a bad matchup against the Chiefs, so you should temper expectations. The biggest change is that Braelon Allen is no longer a must-start running back. Both he and Hall are ranked as high-end flexes, and we have no consensus regarding which one will be better.