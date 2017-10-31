Week 9 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Where do Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin, Cam Newton come in after the trade deadline?

With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert rankings for the week.

More Week 9: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 9: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

Week 9 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS)
2Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND)
3Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Drew Brees NO (vs TB)
4Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL)
5Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC)
6Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB)
7Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ)
8Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Alex Smith KC (at DAL)
9Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Jameis Winston TB (at NO)
10Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA)
11Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR)
12Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL)
  • Trade fallout ... A shaky receiving corps for Cam Newton gets even worse with the trade of Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. Benjamin might not be an elite receiver, but he's a loss Newton will feel, making him a risky play even if he's ranked relatively high... Tyrod Taylor obviously stands to benefit from the addition of Benjamin, but probably not in Week 9. The Bills play on a short week against the Jets, and Benjamin is no guarantee to play. 
  • First three out ... Jamey: Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett; Dave: Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins; Heath: Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown
  • Who is No. 1? We love Russell Wilson's chances of succeeding in another potential shootout against Washington, and the addition of new left tackle Duane Brown should only help his chances. But you've got to love Jamey going bold with Deshaun Watson as his No. 1 pick -- Watson proved himself to be a matchup-proof No. 1 QB in Week 8 against the Seahawks. 
  • Watch the injury report ... Winston may have suffered a setback with his sprained shoulder last week, so keep an eye on his recovery during the week. One thing that complicates his situation: The Bucs have been holding him out of practice until Friday the past two weeks, so we may not know his status until then. 

Running Back Rankings

Week 9 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL)
2Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ)
3Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG)
4Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN)
5Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB)
6Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND)
7Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR)
8Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Doug Martin TB (at NO)
9DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB)
10Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF)
11Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI)
12Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL)
13Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA)
14Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs OAK) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET)
15Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN)
16Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR)
17Marshawn Lynch OAK (at MIA) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC)
18Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL)
19C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI) Marlon Mack IND (at HOU) C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI)
20Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB)
21Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs BUF)
22Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF)
23Javorius Allen BAL (at TEN) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs OAK) Frank Gore IND (at HOU)
24Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Derrick Henry TEN (vs BAL)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Bilal Powell; Dave: Darren McFadden, C.J. Anderson, Marshawn Lynch; Heath: Tevin Coleman, Javorius Allen, Marshawn Lynch
  • Welcome to your new home ... Jay Ajayi at least gets to play for a contender, but Heath and Jamey aren't high on his chances in Week 9. He's got a tough matchup against the Broncos on the way, and there's no guarantee he will be ready for a full role yet. Dave still has him in the top-15 for now, but Ajayi could fall if we hear reports he will be worked in slowly. 
  • Welcome to the top 24 ... Alex Collins! Forget the top 24, he's top 15 for all three of our experts coming off his breakout game. He's run well all season, and finally got the workload we've been hoping to see in Week 8. He looks like a solid No. 2 running back moving forward, though that will depend on him hanging on to the ball because fumbles have been an issue in the past. 
  • The best ever running back committee out of Dallas ... Alfred Morris will lead the way, Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday. But he won't be a workhorse, by any means, as Darren McFadden and Rod Smith figure to get work. This is going to be a tough one to figure out, but Dave and Jamey both trust Morris and McFadden as borderline No. 2 backs. Heath is more skeptical of the time share, ranking Morris 28th and McFadden 32nd. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 9 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND)
2Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Mike Evans TB (at NO)
3Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR)
4Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB)
5Mike Evans TB (at NO) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC)
6Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Mike Evans TB (at NO) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL)
7Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL)
8Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Golden Tate DET (at GB)
9Golden Tate DET (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC)
10Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA)
11Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS)
12Marvin Jones DET (at GB) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK)
13Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI)
14Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA)
15A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs BUF) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU)
16Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Golden Tate DET (at GB) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR)
17Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Ted Ginn NO (vs TB)
18Ted Ginn NO (vs TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB)
19Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB) DeVante Parker MIA (vs OAK)
20T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at NO)
21Mohamed Sanu ATL (at CAR) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND)
22Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Cooper Kupp LAR (at NYG) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET)
23Davante Adams GB (vs DET) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs DEN) Davante Adams GB (vs DET)
24Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs WAS)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Tyler Lockett, Mohamed Sanu, Desean Jackson; Dave: Desean Jackson, Ted Ginn, DeVante Parker; Heath: Paul Richardson, Robert Woods, Robby Anderson
  • Buying the breakout? If there's one thing I know about Heath, it's that he's always going to be slower to react than his colleagues, so it's no surprise he isn't all-in on Will Fuller yet, ranking him 21st. Dave and Jamey, on the other hand, have him sixth and 10th this week with a great matchup on the way against the Colts. Fuller has scored in every game so far, including two games with two scores in his four appearances. However, he has just one game with more than four catches, with seven of his 13 overall going for touchdowns. He can't sustain that pace, so he'll need to become more involved in the offense overall to justify a No. 1 WR ranking. 
  • Welcome to your new home ... As mentioned earlier, Kelvin Benjamin may have trouble getting ready in time for Week 9, with the Bills playing Thursday against the Jets. If he is able to get up to speed in time, he would likely slot in the 20-30 range across the board. 
  • Welcome back? DeVante Parker has basically missed four weeks since suffering his injury in Week 5, but he is expected back in Week 8. He was enjoying a strong start, and the loss of Ajayi could force the Dolphins to air it out more. Parker has No. 1 WR upside every week, though Heath is the only one of the three with Parker inside the top 20.

Tight End Rankings

Week 9 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL)
2Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN)
3Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Cameron Brate TB (at NO)
4Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS)
5Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU)
6Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA)
7Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR)
8Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA)
9Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC)
10Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Nick O'Leary BUF (at NYJ) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF)
11Tyler Kroft CIN (at JAC) Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Benjamin Watson BAL (at TEN)
12Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs IND)
  • First three out ... Jamey: Austin Hooper, Benjamin Watson, A.J. Derby; Dave: Tyler Croft, A.J. Derby, Jonnu Smith; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jonnu Smith
  • Injury replacements ... With Delanie Walker still dealing with an ankle injury, Jonnu Smith has a chance to break out. He's the Titans tight end of the future ... Vernon Davis may not be the future in Washington, but he's proved this season he still has plenty left. He'll be a starting caliber tight end as long as Jordan Reed is out. 
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories