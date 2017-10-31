Week 9 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Where do Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin, Cam Newton come in after the trade deadline?

More Week 9: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 9: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Week 9 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) 2 Russell Wilson SEA (vs WAS) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) 3 Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) Deshaun Watson HOU (vs IND) Drew Brees NO (vs TB) 4 Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Drew Brees NO (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) 5 Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Dak Prescott DAL (vs KC) 6 Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) 7 Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) 8 Matthew Stafford DET (at GB) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at NYJ) Alex Smith KC (at DAL) 9 Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) Alex Smith KC (at DAL) Jameis Winston TB (at NO) 10 Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL) Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Derek Carr OAK (at MIA) 11 Carson Wentz PHI (vs DEN) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR) Matt Ryan ATL (at CAR) 12 Josh McCown NYJ (vs BUF) Cam Newton CAR (vs ATL) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs BAL)

Trade fallout ... A shaky receiving corps for Cam Newton gets even worse with the trade of Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. Benjamin might not be an elite receiver, but he's a loss Newton will feel, making him a risky play even if he's ranked relatively high... Tyrod Taylor obviously stands to benefit from the addition of Benjamin, but probably not in Week 9. The Bills play on a short week against the Jets, and Benjamin is no guarantee to play.

A shaky receiving corps for Cam Newton gets even worse with the trade of Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. Benjamin might not be an elite receiver, but he's a loss Newton will feel, making him a risky play even if he's ranked relatively high... Tyrod Taylor obviously stands to benefit from the addition of Benjamin, but probably not in Week 9. The Bills play on a short week against the Jets, and Benjamin is no guarantee to play.

Jamey: Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett; Dave: Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins; Heath: Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown



Who is No. 1? We love Russell Wilson's chances of succeeding in another potential shootout against Washington, and the addition of new left tackle Duane Brown should only help his chances. But you've got to love Jamey going bold with Deshaun Watson as his No. 1 pick -- Watson proved himself to be a matchup-proof No. 1 QB in Week 8 against the Seahawks.

Watch the injury report ... Winston may have suffered a setback with his sprained shoulder last week, so keep an eye on his recovery during the week. One thing that complicates his situation: The Bucs have been holding him out of practice until Friday the past two weeks, so we may not know his status until then.

Week 9 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) 2 Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) LeSean McCoy BUF (at NYJ) 3 Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) Todd Gurley LAR (at NYG) 4 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs CIN) 5 Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Mark Ingram NO (vs TB) 6 Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Kareem Hunt KC (at DAL) Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) 7 Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) 8 Lamar Miller HOU (vs IND) Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Doug Martin TB (at NO) 9 DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) 10 Devonta Freeman ATL (at CAR) Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Adrian Peterson ARI (at SF) 11 Alvin Kamara NO (vs TB) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) 12 Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) 13 Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) 14 Chris Thompson WAS (at SEA) Jay Ajayi MIA (vs OAK) Aaron Jones GB (vs DET) 15 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Doug Martin TB (at NO) Alex Collins BAL (at TEN) 16 Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) 17 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at MIA) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) 18 Carlos Hyde SF (vs ARI) Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs ATL) 19 C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI) Marlon Mack IND (at HOU) C.J. Anderson DEN (at PHI) 20 Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB) 21 Tevin Coleman ATL (at CAR) Alfred Morris DAL (vs KC) Bilal Powell NYJ (vs BUF) 22 Ameer Abdullah DET (at GB) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs BAL) Matt Forte NYJ (vs BUF) 23 Javorius Allen BAL (at TEN) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs OAK) Frank Gore IND (at HOU) 24 Joe Mixon CIN (at JAC) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs LAR) Derrick Henry TEN (vs BAL)

First three out ... Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Bilal Powell; Dave: Darren McFadden, C.J. Anderson, Marshawn Lynch; Heath: Tevin Coleman, Javorius Allen, Marshawn Lynch



Welcome to your new home ... Jay Ajayi at least gets to play for a contender, but Heath and Jamey aren't high on his chances in Week 9. He's got a tough matchup against the Broncos on the way, and there's no guarantee he will be ready for a full role yet. Dave still has him in the top-15 for now, but Ajayi could fall if we hear reports he will be worked in slowly.

Jay Ajayi at least gets to play for a contender, but Heath and Jamey aren't high on his chances in Week 9. He's got a tough matchup against the Broncos on the way, and there's no guarantee he will be ready for a full role yet. Dave still has him in the top-15 for now, but Ajayi could fall if we hear reports he will be worked in slowly. Welcome to the top 24 ... Alex Collins! Forget the top 24, he's top 15 for all three of our experts coming off his breakout game. He's run well all season, and finally got the workload we've been hoping to see in Week 8. He looks like a solid No. 2 running back moving forward, though that will depend on him hanging on to the ball because fumbles have been an issue in the past.

Alex Collins! Forget the top 24, he's top 15 for all three of our experts coming off his breakout game. He's run well all season, and finally got the workload we've been hoping to see in Week 8. He looks like a solid No. 2 running back moving forward, though that will depend on him hanging on to the ball because fumbles have been an issue in the past. The best ever running back committee out of Dallas ... Alfred Morris will lead the way, Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday. But he won't be a workhorse, by any means, as Darren McFadden and Rod Smith figure to get work. This is going to be a tough one to figure out, but Dave and Jamey both trust Morris and McFadden as borderline No. 2 backs. Heath is more skeptical of the time share, ranking Morris 28th and McFadden 32nd.

Week 9 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs IND) 2 Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Mike Evans TB (at NO) 3 Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) 4 Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) Julio Jones ATL (at CAR) Michael Thomas NO (vs TB) 5 Mike Evans TB (at NO) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) 6 Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Mike Evans TB (at NO) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) 7 Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) 8 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) Tyreek Hill KC (at DAL) Golden Tate DET (at GB) 9 Golden Tate DET (at GB) Dez Bryant DAL (vs KC) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) 10 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs ATL) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) 11 Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Michael Crabtree OAK (at MIA) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs WAS) 12 Marvin Jones DET (at GB) A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) 13 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) 14 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs OAK) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (at SF) Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) 15 A.J. Green CIN (at JAC) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs BUF) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) 16 Amari Cooper OAK (at MIA) Golden Tate DET (at GB) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) 17 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Ted Ginn NO (vs TB) 18 Ted Ginn NO (vs TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB) 19 Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) Marvin Jones DET (at GB) DeVante Parker MIA (vs OAK) 20 T.Y. Hilton IND (at HOU) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at PHI) DeSean Jackson TB (at NO) 21 Mohamed Sanu ATL (at CAR) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Will Fuller HOU (vs IND) 22 Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Cooper Kupp LAR (at NYG) Jordy Nelson GB (vs DET) 23 Davante Adams GB (vs DET) Nelson Agholor PHI (vs DEN) Davante Adams GB (vs DET) 24 Sterling Shepard NYG (vs LAR) Paul Richardson SEA (vs WAS) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs WAS)

First three out ... Jamey: Tyler Lockett, Mohamed Sanu, Desean Jackson; Dave: Desean Jackson, Ted Ginn, DeVante Parker; Heath: Paul Richardson, Robert Woods, Robby Anderson



Buying the breakout? If there's one thing I know about Heath, it's that he's always going to be slower to react than his colleagues, so it's no surprise he isn't all-in on Will Fuller yet, ranking him 21st. Dave and Jamey, on the other hand, have him sixth and 10th this week with a great matchup on the way against the Colts. Fuller has scored in every game so far, including two games with two scores in his four appearances. However, he has just one game with more than four catches, with seven of his 13 overall going for touchdowns. He can't sustain that pace, so he'll need to become more involved in the offense overall to justify a No. 1 WR ranking.

If there's one thing I know about Heath, it's that he's always going to be slower to react than his colleagues, so it's no surprise he isn't all-in on Will Fuller yet, ranking him 21st. Dave and Jamey, on the other hand, have him sixth and 10th this week with a great matchup on the way against the Colts. Fuller has scored in every game so far, including two games with two scores in his four appearances. However, he has just one game with more than four catches, with seven of his 13 overall going for touchdowns. He can't sustain that pace, so he'll need to become more involved in the offense overall to justify a No. 1 WR ranking. Welcome to your new home ... As mentioned earlier, Kelvin Benjamin may have trouble getting ready in time for Week 9, with the Bills playing Thursday against the Jets. If he is able to get up to speed in time, he would likely slot in the 20-30 range across the board.

Welcome to your new home ... As mentioned earlier, Kelvin Benjamin may have trouble getting ready in time for Week 9, with the Bills playing Thursday against the Jets. If he is able to get up to speed in time, he would likely slot in the 20-30 range across the board.

Welcome back? DeVante Parker has basically missed four weeks since suffering his injury in Week 5, but he is expected back in Week 8. He was enjoying a strong start, and the loss of Ajayi could force the Dolphins to air it out more. Parker has No. 1 WR upside every week, though Heath is the only one of the three with Parker inside the top 20.



Week 9 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Travis Kelce KC (at DAL) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) 3 Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) Zach Ertz PHI (vs DEN) Cameron Brate TB (at NO) 4 Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs WAS) 5 Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) Jack Doyle IND (at HOU) 6 Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Cameron Brate TB (at NO) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) Evan Engram NYG (vs LAR) 8 Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) 9 Jared Cook OAK (at MIA) Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) 10 Vernon Davis WAS (at SEA) Nick O'Leary BUF (at NYJ) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs BUF) 11 Tyler Kroft CIN (at JAC) Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Benjamin Watson BAL (at TEN) 12 Tyler Higbee LAR (at NYG) Jason Witten DAL (vs KC) Ryan Griffin HOU (vs IND)