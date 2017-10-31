Week 9 Fantasy Football Expert Rankings: Where do Jay Ajayi, Kelvin Benjamin, Cam Newton come in after the trade deadline?
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert rankings for the week.
More Week 9: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.
Teams on bye in Week 9: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh
PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- Trade fallout ... A shaky receiving corps for Cam Newton gets even worse with the trade of Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo. Benjamin might not be an elite receiver, but he's a loss Newton will feel, making him a risky play even if he's ranked relatively high... Tyrod Taylor obviously stands to benefit from the addition of Benjamin, but probably not in Week 9. The Bills play on a short week against the Jets, and Benjamin is no guarantee to play.
- First three out ... Jamey: Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett; Dave: Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins; Heath: Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Josh McCown
- Who is No. 1? We love Russell Wilson's chances of succeeding in another potential shootout against Washington, and the addition of new left tackle Duane Brown should only help his chances. But you've got to love Jamey going bold with Deshaun Watson as his No. 1 pick -- Watson proved himself to be a matchup-proof No. 1 QB in Week 8 against the Seahawks.
- Watch the injury report ... Winston may have suffered a setback with his sprained shoulder last week, so keep an eye on his recovery during the week. One thing that complicates his situation: The Bucs have been holding him out of practice until Friday the past two weeks, so we may not know his status until then.
Running Back Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Darren McFadden, Javorius Allen, Bilal Powell; Dave: Darren McFadden, C.J. Anderson, Marshawn Lynch; Heath: Tevin Coleman, Javorius Allen, Marshawn Lynch
- Welcome to your new home ... Jay Ajayi at least gets to play for a contender, but Heath and Jamey aren't high on his chances in Week 9. He's got a tough matchup against the Broncos on the way, and there's no guarantee he will be ready for a full role yet. Dave still has him in the top-15 for now, but Ajayi could fall if we hear reports he will be worked in slowly.
- Welcome to the top 24 ... Alex Collins! Forget the top 24, he's top 15 for all three of our experts coming off his breakout game. He's run well all season, and finally got the workload we've been hoping to see in Week 8. He looks like a solid No. 2 running back moving forward, though that will depend on him hanging on to the ball because fumbles have been an issue in the past.
- The best ever running back committee out of Dallas ... Alfred Morris will lead the way, Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday. But he won't be a workhorse, by any means, as Darren McFadden and Rod Smith figure to get work. This is going to be a tough one to figure out, but Dave and Jamey both trust Morris and McFadden as borderline No. 2 backs. Heath is more skeptical of the time share, ranking Morris 28th and McFadden 32nd.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Tyler Lockett, Mohamed Sanu, Desean Jackson; Dave: Desean Jackson, Ted Ginn, DeVante Parker; Heath: Paul Richardson, Robert Woods, Robby Anderson
- Buying the breakout? If there's one thing I know about Heath, it's that he's always going to be slower to react than his colleagues, so it's no surprise he isn't all-in on Will Fuller yet, ranking him 21st. Dave and Jamey, on the other hand, have him sixth and 10th this week with a great matchup on the way against the Colts. Fuller has scored in every game so far, including two games with two scores in his four appearances. However, he has just one game with more than four catches, with seven of his 13 overall going for touchdowns. He can't sustain that pace, so he'll need to become more involved in the offense overall to justify a No. 1 WR ranking.
- Welcome to your new home ... As mentioned earlier, Kelvin Benjamin may have trouble getting ready in time for Week 9, with the Bills playing Thursday against the Jets. If he is able to get up to speed in time, he would likely slot in the 20-30 range across the board.
- Welcome back? DeVante Parker has basically missed four weeks since suffering his injury in Week 5, but he is expected back in Week 8. He was enjoying a strong start, and the loss of Ajayi could force the Dolphins to air it out more. Parker has No. 1 WR upside every week, though Heath is the only one of the three with Parker inside the top 20.
Tight End Rankings
- First three out ... Jamey: Austin Hooper, Benjamin Watson, A.J. Derby; Dave: Tyler Croft, A.J. Derby, Jonnu Smith; Heath: A.J. Derby, Tyler Croft, Jonnu Smith
- Injury replacements ... With Delanie Walker still dealing with an ankle injury, Jonnu Smith has a chance to break out. He's the Titans tight end of the future ... Vernon Davis may not be the future in Washington, but he's proved this season he still has plenty left. He'll be a starting caliber tight end as long as Jordan Reed is out.
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
Add a Comment