Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Jaylen Samuels, Adrian Peterson, and top DFS lineups

I listed two sleepers in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em for the Thursday night game between the Cardinals and 49ers, and both delivered in a big way, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders went off. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the rest of the sleepers heading into Sunday.

I didn't rank Garoppolo high enough for his matchup at Arizona, because he was a star, passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, easily his best game of the season. It would be great if this is a sign of things to come for Garoppolo, who had a season-high 37 pass attempts against the Cardinals.

The addition of Sanders looks like it will be a significant boost for Garoppolo, and hopefully it can turn him into a must-start Fantasy quarterback. He has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against Seattle before facing the Cardinals again in Week 11 at home. He's worth trusting in these next two games after the way he played Thursday night.

As for Sanders, he's now scored in both games with San Francisco, and he was awesome against Arizona with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He became the first 49ers receiver with more than seven targets in any game this season, and hopefully he can build on this performance.

I'm starting Sanders in all leagues next week against the Seahawks — and definitely in the rematch against Arizona in Week 11. It appears like this move to San Francisco for Sanders will be fantastic for the rest of the year.

Now, let's check in on the rest of the sleepers for Week 9, as well as some DFS lineup recommendations for FanDuel and DraftKings.

Quarterbacks Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 16th OWNED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 8 FPTS/G 11.8 Darnold was actually a winner at the NFL trade deadline, simply because the Jets didn't trade Le'Veon Bell or Robby Anderson. That should help Darnold be a quality streaming option this week. Every opposing quarterback against the Dolphins has scored at least two touchdowns, and the worst performance against Miami this season was Case Keenum's 19 Fantasy points in Week 6. As long as Darnold is healthy with his injured thumb, he's worth using as a streamer this week. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 21st OWNED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 907 RUYDS 49 TD 6 INT 7 FPTS/G 9.3 Fitzpatrick should be considered a streamer in deeper leagues this week against the Jets. It's obviously risky to trust any member of the Dolphins, but Fitzpatrick does have multiple touchdowns in each his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Now, he also has three interceptions over that span, but this is a favorable matchup against the Jets at home, especially after New York just traded Leonard Williams to the Giants. I have no problem using Fitzpatrick as a starter in a two-quarterback or Superflex league this week. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN KC -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 18th OWNED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 384 RUYDS 1 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.7 Moore did well in Week 8 against Green Bay in his first start for the injured Patrick Mahomes (knee), scoring 22 Fantasy points with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's likely starting again in Week 9 against the Vikings, and this isn't a terrible matchup. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, including Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford. I'm not sure Moore will score at least 24 Fantasy points, but he might be able to get to 18 points at home. He's worth a look in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.

Running backs Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 35th OWNED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 13 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 James Conner's status will either make Samuels a sleeper option as a flex or a must-start running back against the Colts. Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 against the Dolphins, and Benny Snell (knee) is out. If Samuels is the starter against the Colts, he could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Steelers have had a running back score a touchdown in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns scored from the position over that span. Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 27th OWNED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 383 REC 7 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 In three games with Bill Callahan as the interim head coach, Peterson has at least 81 rushing yards in each outing, with two games with at least 11 PPR points. He should have fresh legs since he last played Thursday night in Week 8 at Minnesota, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns scored from the position over that span. Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS BUF -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 30th OWNED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 7 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 Gore has been quiet in each of the past three games, but I expect him to be at least a flex option this week against Washington. Washington has allowed a running back to score in two of their past three games, and Buffalo should be playing with a lead in this matchup, allowing Gore the chance for additional volume. Devin Singletary is worth using as a flex this week as well, especially in PPR. Tra Carson RB DET Detroit • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 42nd OWNED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 48 REC 4 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 3 You're probably better off avoiding the Detroit backfield altogether with four running backs likely sharing the ball between Carson, Ty Johnson, Paul Perkins and J.D. McKissic, but Carson might be the best of the bunch since he led the team in carries (12) in the first game without Kerryon Johnson (knee) in Week 8 against the Giants. Now, Ty Johnson did play more snaps, but it seems like the coaching staff might prefer Carson as the main runner, which could be good against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. Tarik Cohen RB CHI Chicago • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 32nd OWNED 72% YTD Stats RUYDS 56 REC 32 REYDS 184 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 I mentioned this last week when I recommended Singletary as a sleeper, but the Eagles struggle with pass-catching running backs. Singletary ended up four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 8. Five running backs have already caught at least four passes against the Eagles this season, and Cohen has been better for Fantasy when the Bears have been chasing points, which I expect to happen here. Cohen has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of Chicago's four losses this season. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 40th OWNED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Mattison is worth a look in deeper leagues, even though he remains the backup to Dalvin Cook. In a secondary role this season, Mattison has proven to be a potential flex option in non-PPR leagues with at least 52 rushing yards in four of his past six games, and the Vikings should be able to run on Kansas City in Week 9. In two of the past three games against the Chiefs, a pair of running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points, including Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson in Week 6, as well as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Week 8. Maybe the same thing happens this week with Cook and Mattison.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 30th OWNED 44% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 343 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Parker has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with a touchdown in three of those outings. He continues to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, and has a favorable matchup this week against the Jets, who just allowed three touchdowns to the Jaguars receivers in Week 8. Parker is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, while Preston Williams can also be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 20th OWNED 63% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Amendola has stepped up the past two games with 16 catches for 200 yards on 19 targets, and his production has coincided with Detroit losing Kerryon Johnson (knee) and struggling to run the ball. We'll see if this continues for Amendola, who also played well in Week 1 at Arizona (seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets) before disappearing for the next four games. But he's worth buying into as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, especially for Week 9 at Oakland, since the Raiders are in the bottom 10 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Chris Conley WR JAC Jacksonville • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 37th OWNED 26% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 39 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Conley should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars this week with Dede Westbrook (shoulder) likely out, and he's played well of late. In his past two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, Conley has seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He gets a great matchup against Houston in London in Week 9, and the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Conley should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd OWNED 50% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Johnson just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Miami with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored a touchdown in the last three full games he's played with Mason Rudolph, and hopefully that connection continues this week against the Colts, who have allowed eight receivers to either score or gain at least 70 receiving yards in their past five games. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 35th OWNED 59% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 322 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 I listed Robby Anderson as a starter in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, but I also like Crowder and Demaryius Thomas this week. The last time we saw Darnold play a quality game in Week 6 against Dallas, Crowder had six catches for 98 yards on nine targets. He's struggled since with a combined 11 PPR points against New England and Jacksonville, but Darnold was a disaster in those games. As for Thomas, he has at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, and these receivers get to face a bad Dolphins defense. Miami is tied with Houston with the most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 13, and in each of the past two games we've seen the Dolphins allow a pair of receivers to score touchdowns, including John Brown and Cole Beasley in Week 7, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson in Week 8.

Tight ends Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 182 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.9 Goedert continues to outplay Zach Ertz, and he's worth buying into as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In his past three games, Goedert has 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing. By comparison, Ertz has eight catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets over that same span. I'm still starting Ertz over Goedert based on upside, but Goedert is worth using this week against the Bears in deeper leagues. T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 14th OWNED 74% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 240 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Hockenson hasn't scored in his past three games, but he's worth taking a chance on this week against the Raiders, who are second in the NFL with six touchdowns allowed to tight ends this year. In the past two weeks, Jimmy Graham and Darren Fells have combined for three touchdowns against the Raiders. Hockenson is a low-end starter in all leagues this week. Cameron Brate TE TB Tampa Bay • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 11th OWNED 28% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 151 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Brate was a disappointment last week at Tennessee with O.J. Howard (hamstring) out, scoring just six PPR points. But I would stick with him again this week, especially since it appears like Howard will be out again. He still had six targets against the Titans, and he has a good matchup this week against the Seahawks, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Week 9 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

I'm stacking Stafford and Amendola, and I love the matchup for them against the Raiders this week. I'll also spend the money on Cook, who should be awesome against the Chiefs.

Walton should be popular with his new role and the matchup with the Jets, but I'll play him anyway because he should be worth it at his price. I also like Parker with the matchup against the Jets and his price.

My other receivers are Evans and Anderson, and I expect both to do well, with Anderson at a great price. And the Seahawks defense should be able to create some turnovers against Jameis Winston this week.

FanDuel

I'm going with a big Raiders stack here against the Lions with Carr, Tyrell Williams and Waller, and this should be a fun game for Oakland's passing attack at home. I'll also use Walton and Parker again here.

I'm going with Godwin in this lineup, and hopefully both Tampa Bay receivers can perform well this week against Seattle. I also like Jamaal Williams in the flex, and he has a great matchup against the Chargers, even in a secondary role behind Aaron Jones.

As for McCaffrey, spend the money on him. He's awesome. Enough said.