Week 9 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Jaylen Samuels, Adrian Peterson, and top DFS lineups

Two struggling quarterbacks in a head-to-head matchup, plus an injury replacement and a legend highlight Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers for Week 9.

I listed two sleepers in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em for the Thursday night game between the Cardinals and 49ers, and both delivered in a big way, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders went off. Hopefully, that's a good sign for the rest of the sleepers heading into Sunday.

I didn't rank Garoppolo high enough for his matchup at Arizona, because he was a star, passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns, easily his best game of the season. It would be great if this is a sign of things to come for Garoppolo, who had a season-high 37 pass attempts against the Cardinals.

The addition of Sanders looks like it will be a significant boost for Garoppolo, and hopefully it can turn him into a must-start Fantasy quarterback. He has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against Seattle before facing the Cardinals again in Week 11 at home. He's worth trusting in these next two games after the way he played Thursday night.

As for Sanders, he's now scored in both games with San Francisco, and he was awesome against Arizona with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He became the first 49ers receiver with more than seven targets in any game this season, and hopefully he can build on this performance.

I'm starting Sanders in all leagues next week against the Seahawks — and definitely in the rematch against Arizona in Week 11. It appears like this move to San Francisco for Sanders will be fantastic for the rest of the year.

Now, let's check in on the rest of the sleepers for Week 9, as well as some DFS lineup recommendations for FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 9 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
28th
QB RNK
16th
OWNED
39%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
817
RUYDS
-1
TD
5
INT
8
FPTS/G
11.8
Darnold was actually a winner at the NFL trade deadline, simply because the Jets didn't trade Le'Veon Bell or Robby Anderson. That should help Darnold be a quality streaming option this week. Every opposing quarterback against the Dolphins has scored at least two touchdowns, and the worst performance against Miami this season was Case Keenum's 19 Fantasy points in Week 6. As long as Darnold is healthy with his injured thumb, he's worth using as a streamer this week.
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS QB
10th
QB RNK
21st
OWNED
11%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
907
RUYDS
49
TD
6
INT
7
FPTS/G
9.3
Fitzpatrick should be considered a streamer in deeper leagues this week against the Jets. It's obviously risky to trust any member of the Dolphins, but Fitzpatrick does have multiple touchdowns in each his past two games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Now, he also has three interceptions over that span, but this is a favorable matchup against the Jets at home, especially after New York just traded Leonard Williams to the Giants. I have no problem using Fitzpatrick as a starter in a two-quarterback or Superflex league this week.
headshot-image
Matt Moore QB
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN KC -2 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
16th
QB RNK
18th
OWNED
27%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
384
RUYDS
1
TD
3
INT
0
FPTS/G
10.7
Moore did well in Week 8 against Green Bay in his first start for the injured Patrick Mahomes (knee), scoring 22 Fantasy points with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's likely starting again in Week 9 against the Vikings, and this isn't a terrible matchup. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, including Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford. I'm not sure Moore will score at least 24 Fantasy points, but he might be able to get to 18 points at home. He's worth a look in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week.
Running backs
headshot-image
Jaylen Samuels RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
7th
RB RNK
35th
OWNED
81%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
50
REC
13
REYDS
83
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.6
James Conner's status will either make Samuels a sleeper option as a flex or a must-start running back against the Colts. Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8 against the Dolphins, and Benny Snell (knee) is out. If Samuels is the starter against the Colts, he could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Steelers have had a running back score a touchdown in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns scored from the position over that span.
headshot-image
Adrian Peterson RB
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
14th
RB RNK
27th
OWNED
82%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
383
REC
7
REYDS
49
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.9
In three games with Bill Callahan as the interim head coach, Peterson has at least 81 rushing yards in each outing, with two games with at least 11 PPR points. He should have fresh legs since he last played Thursday night in Week 8 at Minnesota, and Buffalo has allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns scored from the position over that span.
headshot-image
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS BUF -9.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
30th
OWNED
82%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
422
REC
7
REYDS
48
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.7
Gore has been quiet in each of the past three games, but I expect him to be at least a flex option this week against Washington. Washington has allowed a running back to score in two of their past three games, and Buffalo should be playing with a lead in this matchup, allowing Gore the chance for additional volume. Devin Singletary is worth using as a flex this week as well, especially in PPR.
headshot-image
Tra Carson RB
DET Detroit • #34
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
42nd
OWNED
39%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
48
REC
4
REYDS
18
TD
0
FPTS/G
3
You're probably better off avoiding the Detroit backfield altogether with four running backs likely sharing the ball between Carson, Ty Johnson, Paul Perkins and J.D. McKissic, but Carson might be the best of the bunch since he led the team in carries (12) in the first game without Kerryon Johnson (knee) in Week 8 against the Giants. Now, Ty Johnson did play more snaps, but it seems like the coaching staff might prefer Carson as the main runner, which could be good against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed a running back to score in three games in a row.
headshot-image
Tarik Cohen RB
CHI Chicago • #29
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
9th
RB RNK
32nd
OWNED
72%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
56
REC
32
REYDS
184
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.9
I mentioned this last week when I recommended Singletary as a sleeper, but the Eagles struggle with pass-catching running backs. Singletary ended up four catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on six targets in Week 8. Five running backs have already caught at least four passes against the Eagles this season, and Cohen has been better for Fantasy when the Bears have been chasing points, which I expect to happen here. Cohen has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of Chicago's four losses this season.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ KC KC -2 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
40th
OWNED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
331
REC
3
REYDS
11
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.5
Mattison is worth a look in deeper leagues, even though he remains the backup to Dalvin Cook. In a secondary role this season, Mattison has proven to be a potential flex option in non-PPR leagues with at least 52 rushing yards in four of his past six games, and the Vikings should be able to run on Kansas City in Week 9. In two of the past three games against the Chiefs, a pair of running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points, including Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson in Week 6, as well as Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in Week 8. Maybe the same thing happens this week with Cook and Mattison.
Wide receivers
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
19th
WR RNK
30th
OWNED
44%
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
46
REYDS
343
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Parker has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, with a touchdown in three of those outings. He continues to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins, and has a favorable matchup this week against the Jets, who just allowed three touchdowns to the Jaguars receivers in Week 8. Parker is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, while Preston Williams can also be considered a sleeper in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Danny Amendola WR
DET Detroit • #80
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
23rd
WR RNK
20th
OWNED
63%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
39
REYDS
347
TD
1
FPTS/G
11
Amendola has stepped up the past two games with 16 catches for 200 yards on 19 targets, and his production has coincided with Detroit losing Kerryon Johnson (knee) and struggling to run the ball. We'll see if this continues for Amendola, who also played well in Week 1 at Arizona (seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets) before disappearing for the next four games. But he's worth buying into as a No. 3 receiver in PPR, especially for Week 9 at Oakland, since the Raiders are in the bottom 10 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers.
headshot-image
Chris Conley WR
JAC Jacksonville • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
37th
OWNED
26%
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
39
REYDS
429
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.4
Conley should be considered the No. 2 receiver for the Jaguars this week with Dede Westbrook (shoulder) likely out, and he's played well of late. In his past two games against Cincinnati and the Jets, Conley has seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. He gets a great matchup against Houston in London in Week 9, and the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Conley should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
33rd
OWNED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
38
REYDS
296
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.6
Johnson just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 8 against Miami with five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored a touchdown in the last three full games he's played with Mason Rudolph, and hopefully that connection continues this week against the Colts, who have allowed eight receivers to either score or gain at least 70 receiving yards in their past five games.
headshot-image
Jamison Crowder WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA NYJ -3 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
18th
WR RNK
35th
OWNED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
50
REYDS
322
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.1
I listed Robby Anderson as a starter in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, but I also like Crowder and Demaryius Thomas this week. The last time we saw Darnold play a quality game in Week 6 against Dallas, Crowder had six catches for 98 yards on nine targets. He's struggled since with a combined 11 PPR points against New England and Jacksonville, but Darnold was a disaster in those games. As for Thomas, he has at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, and these receivers get to face a bad Dolphins defense. Miami is tied with Houston with the most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 13, and in each of the past two games we've seen the Dolphins allow a pair of receivers to score touchdowns, including John Brown and Cole Beasley in Week 7, as well as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson in Week 8.
Tight ends
headshot-image
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI PHI -4.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
12th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
27
REYDS
182
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.9
Goedert continues to outplay Zach Ertz, and he's worth buying into as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In his past three games, Goedert has 12 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets, and he's scored at least nine PPR points in each outing. By comparison, Ertz has eight catches for 112 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets over that same span. I'm still starting Ertz over Goedert based on upside, but Goedert is worth using this week against the Bears in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
T.J. Hockenson TE
DET Detroit • #88
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK OAK -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
29th
TE RNK
14th
OWNED
74%
YTD Stats
REC
19
TAR
31
REYDS
240
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.6
Hockenson hasn't scored in his past three games, but he's worth taking a chance on this week against the Raiders, who are second in the NFL with six touchdowns allowed to tight ends this year. In the past two weeks, Jimmy Graham and Darren Fells have combined for three touchdowns against the Raiders. Hockenson is a low-end starter in all leagues this week.
headshot-image
Cameron Brate TE
TB Tampa Bay • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
11th
OWNED
28%
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
21
REYDS
151
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.6
Brate was a disappointment last week at Tennessee with O.J. Howard (hamstring) out, scoring just six PPR points. But I would stick with him again this week, especially since it appears like Howard will be out again. He still had six targets against the Titans, and he has a good matchup this week against the Seahawks, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Week 9 Preview
DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

I'm stacking Stafford and Amendola, and I love the matchup for them against the Raiders this week. I'll also spend the money on Cook, who should be awesome against the Chiefs.

Walton should be popular with his new role and the matchup with the Jets, but I'll play him anyway because he should be worth it at his price. I also like Parker with the matchup against the Jets and his price.

My other receivers are Evans and Anderson, and I expect both to do well, with Anderson at a great price. And the Seahawks defense should be able to create some turnovers against Jameis Winston this week.

FanDuel

I'm going with a big Raiders stack here against the Lions with Carr, Tyrell Williams and Waller, and this should be a fun game for Oakland's passing attack at home. I'll also use Walton and Parker again here.

I'm going with Godwin in this lineup, and hopefully both Tampa Bay receivers can perform well this week against Seattle. I also like Jamaal Williams in the flex, and he has a great matchup against the Chargers, even in a secondary role behind Aaron Jones.

As for McCaffrey, spend the money on him. He's awesome. Enough said.

