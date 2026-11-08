We saw three more quarterback debuts in Week 9 of the NFL season which should give you a snapshot of where we're at in the Fantasy football season. I joked with Adam Aizer that this is the season from hell in Fantasy but the reality is that it's the season of creativity. We've all had to be extra creative with our rosters, start/sit decisions and streaming plays at positions that normally feel locked in. The result has been a slew of standout players on a weekly basis that at times appear like they come out of nowhere. That has led us to more waiver wire options in any given week. Let's take a look at several standouts from Week 9 that should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 10.

Early waiver wire adds for Week 10

Darren Waller, TE, Panthers

The Panthers continue to look for different ways to use the short passing game as an extension of their run game in large part due to their issues protecting Bryce Young against four-man pass rushes. Waller allows Young to isolate a mismatch presnap because defensive attention is focused on McMillan, Coker and Hubbard. This led to an excellent connection in Week 9, as Young and Waller hooked up for 90 yards and a touchdown on 8 targets. Waller was one of nine players to see double-digit targets in Week 9. For that alone, he should be on your early waiver wire radar.

Tank Dell, WR, Texans

He's back, baby! We saw a glimpse of what Dell is capable of in the Texans' Week 9 win as he ripped off a long touchdown reception. He found another big play later by getting behind the Chargers secondary and has emerged as one of the deep threats in this offense. Dell is still working his way back and trying to find his footing and role in the new Texans scheme, but his big-play upside and history as an every-week Fantasy starter before the injury should be enough to stash him on your bench for now.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

Credit where it's due -- Sanders looked so much more comfortable in Todd Monken's scheme than he ever did with Kevin Stefanski. To be fair, most quarterbacks do. Sanders spread the ball around, and it resulted in a career day for rookie first-round pick K.C. Concepcion. Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol but if he misses another game then Sanders is a must-roster player in Superflex formats.

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

The Ravens were looking for unique ways to generate offense in Week 9 and that included using the wildcat. Hill racked up 85 rushing yards, a touchdown and three more receptions. A report surfaced later in the week that the Giants were poking around about trading for Hill. With both Cam Skattebo and Tryone Tracy Jr. injured, and Devin Singletary struggling in his first start, Hill could be a sneaky add.

Standout Fantasy performances

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Texans

With C.J. Stroud seeing the field post-snap at an elite level and throwing the football even more accurately, every Texans playmaker is worth considering as a bench stash. Boutte broke out with 125 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10. Keep an eye on the former Patriots big-play threat.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Higgins has maintained WR1 upside every week without the touchdowns, but we knew they were coming. They did in Week 9. Higgins caught two touchdowns in Week 9, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many receivers you'd rather start on a weekly basis.