Fare thee well, Trey McBride. After a half a season on the deep stash list, McBride has emerged as a consensus top-12 tight end rest of season. To quote John "Hannibal" Smith, "I love it when a plan comes together."

To be clear, McBride had graduated last week to the streamers list. Another former deep league stash, Demario Douglas, is trending in the same direction. Last week he was featured as a deep league stash at 5% roster rate. This week he's up to 32%, so you'll find him on the rookie list. Next week, the hope is that you find him in everyone's top 24 after he exploits a great matchup against the Washington Commanders.

In the four categories below you'll find future streamers, rookie stashes, backup running backs, and deep-league stashes. For the first three categories, I am looking for guys rostered in 65% of leagues or less. For the deep-league stashes, I'll target guys rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues who I haven't mentioned yet.

You can also plan further in the future by checking out my Dynasty Trade Chart available at SportsLine.

Week 9 streamers

QB Baker Mayfield (61%)

We won't have Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, or Tua Tagovailoa next week so it's not a bad idea to beat the waiver wire now for your Week 10 streamer. Mayfield is my favorite option, but Bryce Young and Mac Jones had great Week 10 matchups as well. What I love about Mayfield is that he's on a team that can't run and is trending more pass heavy and he's facing a defense that is better against the run than the pass. We could see high pass volume even in a win.

TE Michael Mayer (26%)

The Jets funnel targets away from wide receivers, which should mean good things for both Mayer and Josh Jacobs in Week 10. Mayer has seen his snap rate and his route participation increase greatly over the last month and we've already seen the Raiders choose to go young at QB, it shouldn't be a surprise if they go that direction at tight end also. In fact, it should be the expectation.

DST Seattle Seahawks (57%)

I've been happy with Sam Howell's Fantasy production as of late, and he's a top-10 QB for me in Week 9. Still, he's been sacked a league-high 41 times and he's averaging more than a turnover per game. Seattle is at home and Washington will be playing their second consecutive road game. Seattle should be a top-10 DST next week.

K Chase McLaughlin (21%)

It is not a great week for streaming kickers and I would definitely hold on to Blake Grupe if you picked him up for Week 9. But if you're desperate, McLaughlin is at home as a favorite against a mediocre Texans defense. He's only missed two kicks this season.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Rookie stashes

Demario Douglas (32%)

Douglas has a 26% target per route run rate for the season and with Kendrick Bourne out for the rest of the year we should see Douglas running 80% of the routes for the Patriots moving forward. He's my favorite to lead the Patriots in targets for the rest of the season and his next two games are against the Commanders and the Colts, who have given up the second and ninth-most Fantasy points to receivers this season.

If you told me someone from this week's stash column was going to be featured on the waiver wire next week and it wasn't Douglas, Mingo would be my bet. Like Douglas he has fantastic matchups the next two weeks against the Colts and the Bears. He's also a rookie receiver with a rookie QB, both of which should be better in the second half of the season than they were in the first. Mingo could earn a higher roster rate with his play, but it something happens to Adam Thielen he could even end up in starting lineups as soon as next week,

We aren't expecting Wilson to play in Week 9 and we wouldn't want to start him with Clayton Tune under center anyway. But Kyler Murray will be back in Week 10 and the Cardinals offense could look a lot better with their QB1 under center. Wilson has been elite on a per target basis, averaging 12.2 yards per target. If he earns more volume in the second half he could be an upside WR3 with Murray.

Backup running backs

Singletary is a must-add if only because Dameon Pierce is unhealthy and is expected to miss Week 9. The truth is that Singletary has looked better than Pierce at times this season and looks to clearly be their passing downs back. If Pierce misses this week and Singletary shines, we could have a new lead back in Houston.

Bigsby is one injury away from a feature role in an above-average offense that is having a lot more success running than throwing in the red zone. His roster rate has cratered, and I get it, but he's still one of the top backup stashes.

McKinnon has been quiet this year, but that shouldn't be surprising. His impact in Kansas City has come almost entirely in the second half of the season or the playoffs. Now they're coming off an embarrassing loss and facing one of the best teams in the AFC. Oh yeah, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with an illness. McKinnon has missed time this week as well, but if he's healthy I wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs flip the switch on their veteran back once again.

Deep-league stashes

Like I said with Mayer, the Raiders could start featuring younger players at just about any position down the stretch and it wouldn't be that surprising. I even saw White dropped in a Dynasty league this week. He's not a must-roster but he's easily the highest upside running back rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues.

It is rare that we get a guy coming off a 15-point Fantasy day in the deep-league stashes, but that's exactly what Shakir did in Week 8. He set career highs in snaps (45) targets (six), catches (six), and yards (92) in the team's first game without Dawson Knox. Expect more three-receiver sets, and more Shakir, until Knox returns.

Darren Waller is a 31-year-old with chronic hamstring problems on a 2-6 team that just traded away one of their best defenders. We have no reason to expect him back any time soon. That opens the door for Daniel Bellinger, who is a sneaky DFS punt in Week 9 against the Raiders. If Bellinger comes close to Waller's target share, we'll be talking about Bellinger as a streamer in Week 10 against a Cowboys defense that has surrendered at least nine PPR Fantasy points to a tight end four straight weeks.