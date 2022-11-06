Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Allen apparently aggravated his prior hamstring issue in some form during Los Angeles' Week 8 bye; in his absence and that of Mike Williams (ankle), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert versus Atlanta, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert versus Atlanta, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

Chase (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could be primary beneficiaries in the form of more targets, while Mike Thomas should once again fill the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Chris Olave should continue to be a major beneficiary, while the likes of Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and even the ultra-versatile Taysom Hill should serve as primary complementary options.

Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR

Bateman (foot) is out for Monday night's game against the Saints and is expected to miss the rest of the season due to upcoming Lisfranc surgery. The speedy second-year receiver's absence will make Devin Duvernay the primary deep threat for Lamar Jackson beginning with Monday night's game versus New Orleans, while Demarcus Robinson (groin) will serve as the No. 2 wideout if he can suit up.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. His absence should create more opportunities for the likes of Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers WR

Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Lazard sits out again, Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins will be in line to serve as Aaron Rodgers' top two targets, and both running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan could see a bump in targets as well.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In Parker's absence, rookie Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor could both be in for some extra downfield targets.

Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions WR

Reynolds (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. If Reynolds sits out, Khalif Raymond, who already has a 16-234 line on 22 targets over the last four games, would be in line to handle No. 2 receiver duties and most of Reynolds' usual downfield work as well.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer is off the injury report after missing Los Angeles' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks before the bye with a concussion. Palmer practiced in full all week and has fully cleared protocol, leaving him in line for No. 1 receiver duties Sunday versus the Falcons due to the absences of Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle).

Demarcus Robinson Baltimore Ravens WR

Robinson (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints after finishing the week with a missed Saturday session. If Robinson sits out, James Proche would likely move up to No. 2 receiver duties behind new top target, Devin Duvernay.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited sessions. If Watson sits out, Amari Rodgers could ascend to as high as the No. 3 role if Allen Lazard (shoulder) also sits out.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Landry sits out a fifth straight contest, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and even rookie Rashid Shaheed should benefit from extra snaps and targets.

Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should serve in the No. 2 role, while Dyami Brown and Cam Sims could be in line for extra opportunities as well.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. His absence could equate to a possible split of No. 4 receiver snaps between Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dee Eskridge should be in line to handle No. 3 receiver duties versus Arizona.

Van Jefferson Los Angeles Rams WR

Jefferson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jefferson is unable to suit up, Ben Skowronek would return to the No. 3 role he handled prior to Jefferson's debut in Week 8.

DeAndre Carter Los Angeles Chargers WR

Carter (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after putting in a limited practice Friday. If the speedster is unable to suit up, Michael Bandy and Jason Moore would be in line to likely serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers behind Joshua Palmer with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following five consecutive absences at the end of his tenure with the Giants. Toney is therefore expected to make his Kansas City debut versus the Titans on Sunday night, although how extensive his participation is remains to be seen.

Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Agnew (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity if Agnew is unable to suit up.

Penny Hart Seattle Seahawks WR