Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

London (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Van Jefferson and Mack Hollins are expected to serve as Atlanta's top two wide receivers for fill-in veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who'll assume reins of the offense versus Minnesota despite Desmond Ridder not carrying an injury designation. London is the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, so his absence should create plenty of opportunity for the aforementioned wideouts as well as complementary options like tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts.

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR

Nacua (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Nacua is expected to play versus Green Bay. If the rookie were to have a setback, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek would shift into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, behind Cooper Kupp for likely spot starter Brett Rypien.

Allen Lazard New York Jets WR

Lazard (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion Saturday. If Lazard was to sit, the returning Randall Cobb would presumably shift into the No. 2 role behind Garrett Wilson.

Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR

Downs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion both Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Downs is trending toward suiting up but will still test himself in pregame warmups and isn't expected to be at full health even if he does play. If Downs ultimately can't go, Alec Pierce would bump into his former No. 2 receiver role and be in line for some extra targets.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence, Los Angeles' depleted receiver corps will likely feature rookie Quentin Johnston, who's coming off a career-best 5-50 line against the Bears in Week 8, as the No. 2 wideout alongside Keenan Allen, while fellow first-year pass catcher Derius Davis shifts into the No. 3 role versus a New York defense that's allowed an NFL-low 10.6 Fantasy points per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Kendrick Bourne (IR-knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster could shift into the top wideout role for New England against a Washington defense surrendering the second-most Fantasy points per game to receives (28.5) in standard scoring formats.

Curtis Samuel Washington Commanders WR

Samuel (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Samuel's absence, veteran Jamison Crowder, who contributed a surprising seven-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown effort over a season-high allotment of 23 snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Eagles, would be set to serve in the familiar No. 3 role he's often filled during his career.

Kendrick Bourne New England Patriots WR

Bourne (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Bourne suffered a torn ACL in the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, and his absence will be especially felt considering he'd been the most consistent contributor in New England's air attack.

Chark (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Chark is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie Jonathan Mingo would be in line to serve as Carolina's No. 2 receiver versus Indianapolis.

Randall Cobb New York Jets WR

Cobb is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a shoulder injury. Cobb is expected to slide back into the No. 3 receiver role at minimum, although he could bump up one spot if Allen Lazard (knee) is unable to play through his questionable tag.

Michael Wilson Arizona Cardinals WR

Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. If Wilson can't play, Rondale Moore would be set to move into the No. 2 role alongside Marquise Brown and serve as a primary target for rookie starter Clayton Tune.

Shenault (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, Terrace Marshall should be in line to move into the No. 4 receiver role.

Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots WR

Thornton (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Thornton is able to play, he could be in line for a handful of targets despite his status as a complementary option thanks to the absence of DeVante Parker (concussion) and Kendrick Bourne (IR-knee).

Robert Woods Houston Texans WR

Woods (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence versus Carolina, Tank Dell and Noah Brown should continue in the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively, behind top target Nico Collins.

Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals WR