Week 9 Quarterback Preview: Tough to trust Jacoby Brissett without T.Y. Hilton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including streaming options to replace Jacoby Brissett.
Earlier in the week, the Fantasy Football Today staff had several rankings debates like we typically do. One of them had to do with Jacoby Brissett, and I was on the side of starting Brissett at Pittsburgh. With T.Y. Hilton hurt that argument becomes tougher to make.
Brissett was actually pretty successful in his only game without Hilton this season. He threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, but there are several caveats. He was facing the Raiders at home, and threw 46 passes. This week he'll be on the road against a Steelers defense that has been outstanding since acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick. Not one quarterback has topped 18 Fantasy points against the Steelers since Week 2.
As a general rule you should sit Brissett for anyone you've heard us talking about this week. Well, except Sam Darnold — I haven't bought into him.
Gardner Minshew and Derek Carr are the first two you should look for but unfortunately they're now rostered in more than 70% of leagues. There is one guy below 70% ownership I'd start over Brissett and he leads off the waiver wire section below.
Week 9 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 74.8 - Sam Darnold's passer rating since he entered the league. That's about 10 points worse than Case Keenum's since the start of last year.
- 450 - Attempted air yards for Mason Rudolph in Week 8. That was second only to Jameis Winston.
- 10.8 - Intended average air yards for Winston. He leads the league in both intended and completed air yards per attempt. Even a small decrease in turnovers would make him a must-start quarterback.
- 2.4% - Touchdown rate for Kyler Murray. That's going to get better, I just wouldn't bet on it happening this week against San Francisco.
- 1,262 - Passing yards for Matthew Stafford in his past four games. Detroit's dreams of being a run-heavy team have been vanquished and Stafford looks like a top-10 quarterback.
Matchups that matter
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones was the No. 1 quarterback in Week 8 and there will be a lot of teams scrambling to pick him back up after they dropped him. I still don't like him as much as Minshew, but he's shown us more than Darnold this season.
Matt Moore has scored 30 Fantasy points in a little more than six quarters since he took over for Patrick Mahomes. He's at home and has one the most talented sets of weapons in the league. The Vikings are a good defense but they've allowed 24 or more Fantasy points to two of the past three quarterbacks they've faced.
Ryan Finley QB
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
This is a two-QB only move but Finley will be the Bengals' starter after their bye and that will make him useful in the format. I don't have high expectations but the return of A.J. Green would make his job easier.
DFS Plays
The price difference between Stafford and Wilson is enough to push the cheaper guy over the top in Week 9 due to the tight pricing. The Lions don't have a run game any longer and they're facing a Raiders defense that is among the worst in the league. I want to to use both quarterbacks in that game in DFS.
Moore has been surprisingly good since taking over for Mahomes. This is a bad matchup against the Vikings, but he's at home and has a great price point. That's more important this week because the pricing seems particularly tight.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
29.32
2
28.75
3
28.32
4
28.14
5
Matthew Stafford
27.06
6
26.81
7
Gardner Minshew
26.20
8
23.61
9
23.14
10
Derek Carr
22.99
11
22.93
12
Jameis Winston
22.77
13
22.71
14
22.68
15
22.32
16
21.53
17
21.12
18
Jacoby Brissett
20.97
19
Sam Darnold
20.48
20
Kyler Murray
20.21
