Week 9 Quarterback Preview: Tough to trust Jacoby Brissett without T.Y. Hilton

Earlier in the week, the Fantasy Football Today staff had several rankings debates like we typically do. One of them had to do with Jacoby Brissett, and I was on the side of starting Brissett at Pittsburgh. With T.Y. Hilton hurt that argument becomes tougher to make.

Brissett was actually pretty successful in his only game without Hilton this season. He threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, but there are several caveats. He was facing the Raiders at home, and threw 46 passes. This week he'll be on the road against a Steelers defense that has been outstanding since acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick. Not one quarterback has topped 18 Fantasy points against the Steelers since Week 2.

As a general rule you should sit Brissett for anyone you've heard us talking about this week. Well, except Sam Darnold — I haven't bought into him.

Gardner Minshew and Derek Carr are the first two you should look for but unfortunately they're now rostered in more than 70% of leagues. There is one guy below 70% ownership I'd start over Brissett and he leads off the waiver wire section below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

74.8 - Sam Darnold's passer rating since he entered the league. That's about 10 points worse than Case Keenum's since the start of last year.

- Sam Darnold's passer rating since he entered the league. That's about 10 points worse than Case Keenum's since the start of last year. 450 - Attempted air yards for Mason Rudolph in Week 8. That was second only to Jameis Winston.

- Attempted air yards for Mason Rudolph in Week 8. That was second only to Jameis Winston. 10.8 - Intended average air yards for Winston. He leads the league in both intended and completed air yards per attempt. Even a small decrease in turnovers would make him a must-start quarterback.

- Intended average air yards for Winston. He leads the league in both intended and completed air yards per attempt. Even a small decrease in turnovers would make him a must-start quarterback. 2.4% - Touchdown rate for Kyler Murray. That's going to get better, I just wouldn't bet on it happening this week against San Francisco.

- Touchdown rate for Kyler Murray. That's going to get better, I just wouldn't bet on it happening this week against San Francisco. 1,262 - Passing yards for Matthew Stafford in his past four games. Detroit's dreams of being a run-heavy team have been vanquished and Stafford looks like a top-10 quarterback.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 201 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.8 Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA NYJ -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS -1 TD 5 INT 8 FPTS/G 11.8 Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2093 RUYDS 60 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 24 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1988 RUYDS 279 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 64% Jones was the No. 1 quarterback in Week 8 and there will be a lot of teams scrambling to pick him back up after they dropped him. I still don't like him as much as Minshew, but he's shown us more than Darnold this season. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Ownership 27% Matt Moore has scored 30 Fantasy points in a little more than six quarters since he took over for Patrick Mahomes. He's at home and has one the most talented sets of weapons in the league. The Vikings are a good defense but they've allowed 24 or more Fantasy points to two of the past three quarterbacks they've faced.

One to Stash Ryan Finley QB CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 0% This is a two-QB only move but Finley will be the Bengals' starter after their bye and that will make him useful in the format. I don't have high expectations but the return of A.J. Green would make his job easier.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Week 9 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $6,800 The price difference between Stafford and Wilson is enough to push the cheaper guy over the top in Week 9 due to the tight pricing. The Lions don't have a run game any longer and they're facing a Raiders defense that is among the worst in the league. I want to to use both quarterbacks in that game in DFS.

Top Contrarian Play Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $6,500 DraftKings $4,800 Moore has been surprisingly good since taking over for Mahomes. This is a bad matchup against the Vikings, but he's at home and has a great price point. That's more important this week because the pricing seems particularly tight.