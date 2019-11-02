Week 9 Running Back Preview: James Conners' absence makes Jaylen Samuels a must-start

At the beginning of the week there were two top waiver adds; Mark Walton and Jaylen Samuels. The biggest difference between the two was that Samuels' value was contingent on James Conner missing time. That contingency came through and Samuels now projects as a top-12 running back in Week 9.

Without Conner or Benny Snell, I project 16 carries and five targets for Samuels against a Colts defense that has been up and down this season against running backs.

The absence of T.Y. Hilton only helped Samuels' value as I find it less likely the Colts will put up a big number and make the Steelers throw the ball 40 times. But even when they do throw, I'd expect Samuels to be heavily involved in the passing game as well.

Own Conner but missed on his backup? There are still a couple of guys available on waiver wire, they just won't be as good as Samuels.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Edmonds may lose his backup role to Drake once David Johnson comes back. I'd like to hold him but understand if you can't.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 331 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 470 REC 12 REYDS 96 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.1 LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN KC -2.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 19 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 60% Mattison has spent most of this season in the stash section, but he has double-digit carries in two of his past three games and at least 50 yards in four of his past six. Jamaal Williams, Royce Freeman and Duke Johnson have all scored on this Chiefs defense in secondary roles, and Mattison could get as much work as any of those guys. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 62% Johnson looked like the best back last week, and I'm hopeful that will earn him more touches. At the very least, he's used more in the passing game than Carson, and that's the best place to find success against the Raiders. Carson was also limited in practice this wee. If he's out Johnson would vault ahead of Mattison. Tra Carson RB DET Detroit • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 37% Carson got the most touches for the Lions in Week 8. At the very least that makes him interesting against a bad defense like the Raiders. But you have to be really desperate to start him. Just watch the injury report on Sunday morning, because he's questionable.

Stashes Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 42% Guice is the top stash priority. He's supposed to be back for Week 11 and that's right when the run schedule gets easier for Washington. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 35% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 7% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,000 DraftKings $4,000 The pricing is really tight on FanDuel this week, so this value stands out like a sore thumb. I can't make a case for sitting him in cash games and it's not easy to make the case in tournaments. It's a lot easier to just play Samuels and get creative somewhere else.

Contrarian Plays Mark Walton RB MIA Miami • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 9 Prices FanDuel $5,700 DraftKings $4,500 I'm glad Walton struggled a little bit against the Steelers. The fumble helps too. I wouldn't want to play a Dolphins running back as chalk, but I'll have plenty of exposure in tournaments with a low price and low ownership.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.