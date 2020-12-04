Smallwood reverted to Pittsburgh's practice squad Thursday, per the league's official transactions report.
Smallwood was promoted for Wednesday's win over the Ravens as a reserve option, but he ultimately played just two snaps on special teams while Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland led Pittsburgh's backfield. It could require both James Conner (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) missing more time for Smallwood to come off the practice squad again Week 13.
