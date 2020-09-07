The Steelers signed Smallwood to the practice squad Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Smallwood was released Saturday but will stick around on the practice squad. The 2016 fifth-round pick contributes best as a pass-catcher, and he'd be a strong addition to the active roster if starter James Conner suffered another injury.
