Smallwood was cut by the Steelers on Sunday, Sean Gentille of The Athletic reports.

Smallwood dealt with a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the later stages of camp, so the injury could have something to do with his release. In his stead, the Steelers elected to keep James Conner, Benny Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland (concussion). Smallwood could be an intriguing depth option elsewhere should injury or illness occur, as the 26-year-old rushed for 87 yards on 22 carries across 15 games for Washington last season.