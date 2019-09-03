Wes Hills: Reaches injury settlement

Hills (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted free agent signed on with the Cardinals in the spring but suffered an undisclosed at some point during training camp. The back will shift his focus to making a full recovery before attempting to sign on with a new team.

