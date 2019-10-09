The Lions added Hills (undisclosed) to their practice squad Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hills was let go by the Cardinals on Sept. 2 with an injury settlement, but as evidenced by this news, has shaken off his injury and returned to the field. The undrafted free agent will now focus on making a good impression in practice, pushing for a 53-man roster spot.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories