Horton was released by the Saints on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Horton originally signed with New Orleans in mid-May. The 29-year-old played in Carolina for six seasons before making his way to the Saints. In a corresponding move, New Orleans promoted fellow defensive end Mitchell Loewen from the practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories