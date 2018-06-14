Wes Saxton: Waived by Detroit
Saxton was waived by the Lions on Thursday.
Saxton's time with the Lions will essentially be over before it even started, as the team waived him exactly 10 days after his signing to make room for the acquisition of fellow tight end Sean McGrath. Saxton will now look to catch on elsewhere, though a practice squad seems to be the most likely destination for the fourth-year player.
