Steiner (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Steiner reverted to Seattle's IR after failing to make the team's 53-man roster in late August, but he's since reached a settlement with the team. The Eastern Washington product will be free to find work elsewhere once he returns to full health. After dropping Steiner, the Seahawks are still carrying two fullbacks on their roster in Robbie Ouzts and Brady Russell.