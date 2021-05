Philyor is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Indiana product produced at a high level his final two college seasons, racking up 124 catches for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns over that span. Philyor will look to earn a spot on the roster in a depth role, as the team also added Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the draft.