As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the AFC South. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

AFC South Sleepers

Dalton Schultz, TE

Christian Kirk's ADP on FantasyPros in Round 13 is too high for this column, and we'll see what happens with Nick Chubb's ADP now that he just signed with Houston. Schultz (Round 17 ADP) could be a surprise starter in deeper leagues, and he averaged 10.0 PPR points per game in 2023 when C.J. Stroud had a standout rookie campaign. Schultz fell off with his production last season at 6.9 PPR points, but he could easily rebound to his previous level of play if Stroud improves. He's also someone to target off waivers when he has a favorable matchup.

Dyami Brown, WR

In full disclosure, Brown was the inspiration for this column, and I can see him being a significant factor for the Jaguars this year. Even though he'll be the third receiver behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, it sounds like Brown is having a strong offseason so far in Jacksonville and making plenty of plays for Trevor Lawrence. New coach Liam Coen is fond of Brown, and we'll see how big of a role he has in 2025. He closed 2024 in Washington on a tear with 14 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in three playoff games, including two outings with at least 15.8 PPR points. His ADP on FantasyPros is Round 21, but he could be a popular waiver-wire addition during the season.

Daniel Jones, QB

I'm hopeful that Anthony Richardson will win the starting job for the Colts, but he's dealing with a shoulder injury in June that could sideline him until training camp. And if the injury lingers then Jones should have the chance to start for Indianapolis in Week 1 -- and maybe longer. In 2024 with the Giants, Jones actually had four games with at least 22.3 Fantasy points in his first nine outings before being released and signing with the Vikings. And in 2022, he averaged 19.9 Fantasy points per game, so he could be a surprise Fantasy quarterback if given the chance to start. Jones could end up being an impactful Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this year, and his FantasyPros ADP is Round 18.

Tyler Lockett, WR

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE

The Titans drafted two rookie receivers in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, and hopefully both will be playmakers right away as complementary options to Calvin Ridley. But don't be surprised if Lockett is No. 2 on the team in targets, even though he turns 33 in September. He was terrible during his final season in Seattle at 7.1 PPR points per game in 2024, which was his lowest total since 2017. But he also averaged 14.8 PPR points per game as recently as 2022, and he could be a top option for Cam Ward this year. Lockett's ADP on FantasyPros is Round 21. Okonkwo's ADP is Round 16, and we'll see how he does with Ward while also holding off rookie Gunnar Helm. Last year, Okonkwo closed the season on a tear with three games of at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his final three meaningful games, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. He could be a surprise starter in deeper leagues.