As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the AFC East. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

AFC East Sleepers

Eli Moore, WR

Josh Palmer, WR

Palmer is being drafted in Round 16 based on the FantasyPros Average Draft Position, and Moore's ADP is Round 24. The Bills added both receivers this offseason to replace Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper, and Hollins led Buffalo in touchdown receptions with five in 2024. While I'm hopeful the Bills will lean on Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, one or both of Palmer and Moore could become playmakers for Josh Allen this season.

Alexander Mattison, RB

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR

I'd love to see Jaylen Wright be the No. 2 running back in Miami, but Mattison could be the handcuff for De'Von Achane. Raheem Mostert is gone, and Mattison could have the chance for 100-plus touches if Achane is healthy. Mattison could also be a lottery ticket if Achane were to miss any time due to injury. As for Westbrook-Ikhine, he just scored nine touchdowns for the Titans in 2024. He could have a big role for the Dolphins if Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle were to miss any time, and we'll see what happens if Jonnu Smith gets traded. Both players are being drafted after Round 20 according to FantasyPros.

Allen Lazard, WR

We know Lazard is an Aaron Rodgers guy, but hopefully Lazard will develop a solid rapport with Justin Fields. The new Jets quarterback might need Lazard since the only other proven pass catcher on the team is Garrett Wilson. Before Davante Adams joined the Jets in 2024, Lazard scored at least 13.4 PPR points in four of his first six games, with five touchdowns over that span and four outings with at least seven targets. He currently does not have an ADP on FantasyPros.

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry had some quality stat lines for New England in 2024 when he finished the season with 66 catches for 674 yards and two touchdowns on 97 targets, and he averaged 9.1 PPR points per game. He actually had seven outings with at least 12.3 PPR points, and he should still be a top target for Drake Maye this season. Henry is a Round 14 selection on FantasyPros, but he has top-10 upside since only five tight ends had more receptions than him in 2024 and only seven had more yards.