When it comes to Fantasy Football, I've always operated under the presumption if you're not first, you're last. The ultimate goal of playing each season for me is to win the Championship game. If I finish in third place instead of last, I may have more fun throughout, but also more heartbreak -- and ultimately, I didn't reach my goal. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey has been a cheat code for Fantasy Football managers due to his ability to win as a route runner, his high volume as a receiver, and a runner (Kyle Shanahan has never shied from using him as a workhorse back) and his touchdown totals. The keyword to that is when healthy. McCaffrey has enjoyed a healthy offseason with ample time to recover from 2024 injuries and projects as one of Fantasy Football's highest-upside picks in 2025 drafts simply because you can get him cheaper than ever and he's one of a handful of players who can be a league winner.

McCaffrey is currently ranked as the No. 13 player overall and a borderline first-round draft pick by our staff on Fantasy Football Today. This is despite finishing well ahead of all players in two of the last three seasons in Fantasy points per game. You won't find a player drafted outside of the top-10 overall with the same kind of upside.

McCaffrey has been recovering well from bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury that plagued him in 2024. He is expected to be a full participant in all offseason training activities. The 49ers traded away his No. 2 back Jordan Mason to the Vikings this offseason. While Isaac Guerendo will now take over that role, the second-year back dealt with his own injuries in 2024. When healthy, this is McCaffrey's backfield.

McCaffrey has totaled over 1,000 rushing yards in two of the last three seasons and every season in his career when he has received at least 200 carries. He has topped 1,100 rushing yards three times with individual rushing totals of 1,459 (2023) and 1,387 rushing yards (2019).

Despite his track record, improved health, and lack of competition for touches in the 49ers backfield, he has his doubters at the sportsbooks. On FanDuel, you can grab McCaffrey to rushing for 1,000+ yards at even money (+100). You can take it a step further and place McCaffrey to rush for 1,250+ yards at +330 -- getting better than 3 to 1 odds on something he has done already twice in his career.

McCaffrey offers massive upside in Fantasy Football leagues and that can be leveraged by wagering on his rushing total overs for the 2025 season.