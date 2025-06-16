As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the AFC West. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

AFC West Sleepers

Kareem Hunt, RB

Elijah Mitchell, RB

Isiah Pacheco will hopefully return to his previous form before suffering a broken leg in Week 2 last season, and he should be the No. 1 running back for the Chiefs. But if he struggles again or gets injured then Hunt or Mitchell could be a lottery ticket for Fantasy managers. Hunt helped Kansas City last year when Pacheco was out, and he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five of his first six games with the Chiefs in 2024. He turns 30 in August, but Hunt can still be productive if given an expanded role. Mitchell signed with Kansas City this offseason, and he was good at times in San Francisco, especially as a rookie in 2021 when he averaged 15.0 PPR points per game. Both running backs have an ADP on FantasyPros of Round 15 or later, and they could be impactful if Pacheco ever missed any games.

Marvin Mims, WR

I'm cheating a little with the Broncos because none of their veterans fall into this category. Evan Engram's ADP on FantasyPros is Round 9, and Courtland Sutton is being selected in Round 5. Mims is the oldest of the younger receivers behind Sutton compared to Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele and Pat Bryant, so we'll go with him. Mims ended his second year in 2024 on a high note with at least 19.9 PPR points in three of his final five outings in the regular season, and hopefully he can build on that performance in 2025. His ADP is Round 13, and Mims has sleeper appeal if he can be a full-time starter opposite Sutton this season.

Mike Williams, WR

Tyler Conklin, TE

The Chargers will hopefully not need much from Williams if Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston perform well as secondary receivers behind Ladd McConkey. But Williams returned to the Chargers this offseason, and he has a strong rapport with Justin Herbert. In 2021, Williams had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns on 129 targets, and he could play a big role if the young receivers struggle. Williams' ADP on FantasyPros is Round 19. Conklin will compete with Will Dissly and Oronde Gadsden II for the starting tight end job, but Conklin will likely be No. 1 on the depth chart. Conklin scored at least 9.6 PPR points in each of his final three games with the Jets in 2024 and averaged 14.1 PPR points over that span. His ADP is Round 20.

Raheem Mostert, RB

We're expecting a lot from Ashton Jeanty in his rookie campaign, and I hope he'll deliver as the lead running back for the Raiders. If he falters or gets hurt, Mostert should be the handcuff in Las Vegas, and he could once again have Fantasy value if given an expanded role. He's 33, and last year he struggled with the Dolphins at 5.5 PPR points per game. But he was a star in 2023 when he scored 21 total touchdowns (18 rushing) and averaged 17.9 PPR points. Mostert can be a lottery ticket if he starts any games, but keep an eye on Sincere McCormick and Zamir White in training camp. I have the most faith in Mostert to be the No. 2 running back for the Raiders, and his FantasyPros ADP is Round 18.