As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the NFC East. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

NFC East Sleepers

A.J. Dillon, RB

I'm curious to see what the Eagles will do if Saquon Barkley misses any time due to injury, and Dillon and Will Shipley would probably split touches in that scenario. While Shipley might offer more upside, Dillon could be the preferred handcuff, which would make him a lottery ticket in all leagues. He missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a neck injury, and Dillon has never been a Fantasy star. But behind Philadelphia's offensive line, Dillon could become a low-end starter or flex, and his ADP on FantasyPros is Round 24. At some point this year we could be talking about Dillon as a priority off the waiver wire.

Zach Ertz, TE

Austin Ekeler's ADP on FantasyPros is Round 12, which is too high for this column. We'll go with Ertz for the Commanders, and he was a standout Fantasy veteran in 2024 as well. He averaged 10.8 PPR points for the season, and he had nine games with at least 12.5 PPR points, including the playoffs. Ertz will lose some targets since Washington acquired Deebo Samuel this offseason, but that will hopefully get offset with Jayden Daniels being better in Year 2. Ertz's ADP is Round 14, and he's an excellent late-round flier to target in all leagues.

Miles Sanders, RB

Dallas went cheap at running back this offseason with free agent additions in Javonte Williams and Sanders, and the Cowboys drafted Jaydon Blue in Round 5 and Phil Mafah in Round 7. While Sanders is my third-favorite running back in Dallas behind Williams and Blue, we could see Sanders in a bigger role than expected during the season, especially if an injury occurs. His past two seasons in Carolina were a disaster when he averaged fewer than 7.1 PPR points per game, but he did average 12.8 PPR points for Philadelphia as recently as 2022. At 28, his best days are behind him, but he could have a big opportunity in Dallas this year. And his ADP on FantasyPros is Round 23.

Russell Wilson, QB

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

Darius Slayton, WR

Hopefully Wilson provides competent quarterback play to support this passing game, especially when it comes to Malik Nabers. But on his own, Wilson might prove to be a waiver wire option, and he has averaged at least 20.0 Fantasy points in 10 of 13 seasons in his career and only one year with fewer than 18.6 Fantasy points. Robinson had six games in 2024 with at least 13.1 PPR points, and Slayton's big-play ability might thrive with Wilson. You can draft Robinson in Round 15 based on FantasyPros, Wilson's ADP is Round 16 and Slayton is available in Round 18.