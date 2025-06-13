As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the AFC North. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

AFC North Sleepers

DeAndre Hopkins, WR

Hopkins signed with Baltimore this offseason, and the 33-year-old receiver will hopefully make an impact for his new team. The Ravens will likely use Hopkins as the No. 3 receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but Baltimore also has Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely as top targets. Hopkins is coming off a down season with the Titans and Chiefs with 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns on 80 targets, which was his fewest catches and yards since 2021. Maybe he can turn back the clock with Lamar Jackson, and Hopkins is a cheap investment with a Round 15 pick, according to FantasyPros.

Robert Woods, WR

I'm hopeful the Steelers will give a big opportunity to Roman Wilson or Calvin Austin III, but Woods might be the starter opposite DK Metcalf, which is why he's listed here. Woods, 33, spent 2024 in Houston and finished with 20 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns on 30 targets in 15 games. He's scored fewer than 7.0 PPR points per game in each of the past three seasons with the Texans and Titans and hasn't been a solid Fantasy option since his last year with the Rams in 2021. But maybe he can turn back the clock this year with Aaron Rodgers, and Woods currently does not have an ADP on FantasyPros.

Samaje Perine, RB

Mike Gesicki, TE

I'm not sure what the Bengals would do if Chase Brown were to miss any time due to injury, and Zack Moss (another veteran to monitor) or Tahj Brooks could be the primary handcuff for Brown this season. But Perine could have a role in the passing game in Cincinnati even while Brown is healthy, and Perine had 681 total yards, 38 receptions and six total touchdowns with the Bengals in 2022. Gesicki had some huge games with the Bengals in 2024, especially when Tee Higgins was injured, and Gesicki scored at least 12.3 PPR points in five outings. You can draft Gesicki in Round 15, and Perine has a Round 28 ADP on FantasyPros.

Jerome Ford, RB

Joe Flacco, QB

We're expecting rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson to lead the Browns backfield, but Ford could still be a big factor in 2025. Ford had five games in 2024 with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in three of them. And in 2023 he averaged 12.4 PPR points per game. Flacco will hopefully win the quarterback job for the Browns this year, and he was excellent during his last stint in Cleveland in 2023. He started six games for the Browns, including the playoffs, and passed for at least 307 yards in five of those outings. He also scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in five of those games. Ford's ADP on FantasyPros is Round 14, and Flacco you can draft in Round 20.