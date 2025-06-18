As Fantasy Football managers, we're always looking for the next big thing. The young player who is about to have a breakout season. The rookie who could make an impact right away. We want someone new and exciting -- not old and slow.

But there's always going to be a handful of veterans who surprise us. It might not be for a full season, but there could be several weeks where you're getting quality production from an unlikely (older) source.

For example, in 2024 you might have started and relied on guys like Sam Darnold, Kareem Hunt, Adam Thielen or Jonnu Smith. Those are just a handful of veterans who made a big impact last season and might have contributed to you winning your Fantasy league.

So who will be those surprise veterans this season? I went through each roster to pick out someone who might not get drafted in your Fantasy league or could be a late-round pick, but there's a chance for them to be relevant at some point this year.

They are likely names you know but might not want to draft anymore. However, they could still provide one last Fantasy surprise in 2025, and they might be top waiver wire options during the season.

Today, we'll break down sleepers I'm targeting in all 2025 Fantasy Football drafts from the NFC North. Check back on the site throughout the end of this week and into next for sleepers from every single team in every single division.

NFC North Sleepers

Tim Patrick, WR

Detroit doesn't really have someone who qualifies for this category since the Lions have several stars in Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. Of that group, Goff has the lowest ADP on FantasyPros in Round 8. Patrick might not retain his role as the No. 3 receiver in Detroit with the addition of rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa, but Patrick could also be a popular target if someone gets injured during the season. In 2024, Patrick had two games with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings. In deeper leagues, Patrick could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season, and he currently doesn't have an ADP on FantasyPros.

Sam Howell, QB

I'm hopeful that J.J. McCarthy will stay healthy and perform at a high level this season, but if he misses any time then Howell could emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues. Last year, Kevin O'Connell turned Sam Darnold into a star when he averaged 22.2 Fantasy points per game, and this is a fantastic offense for any quarterback. Howell showed flashes of being a quality Fantasy quarterback in 2023 with Washington when he averaged 17.6 points per game, but he would have more upside in Minnesota. At some point this year we could be talking about Howell as a priority off the waiver wire.

Romeo Doubs, WR

The Packers have a lot of moving parts with their receiving corps, but don't forget about Doubs, who has a Round 16 ADP based on FantasyPros. Christian Watson (knee) is expected to miss extended time, but Green Bay drafted two rookie receivers in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. Jayden Reed is also a significant factor in the passing game, but Doubs could still be a surprise in Fantasy and reality. He scored eight touchdowns in 2023, and Jordan Love may lean on Doubs as the elder statesmen of this passing attack. It wouldn't be a surprise if Doubs emerges as a starter in three-receiver leagues in deeper formats this year.

Roschon Johnson, RB

Chicago might open the season with D'Andre Swift and Johnson as the top two running backs, or rookie Kyle Monangai could earn a prominent role. If Johnson is second on the depth chart then Fantasy managers are going to hope he's the David Montgomery in Ben Johnson's offense since he was just the offensive coordinator for the Lions. Roschon Johnson has struggled to be a consistent running back in Fantasy and reality in his first two seasons in the NFL, but this could be his best year to date, especially if he earns an expanded role. His FantasyPros ADP is Round 16, but Johnson could emerge as a flex in all leagues while Swift is healthy. Or Johnson could be a low-end Fantasy starter if Swift were to miss any time due to injury.