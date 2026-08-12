Jamey Eisenberg's Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Tiers 2.0: A round-by-round plan for how to draft WRs in 2026

It's going to be fun to draft wide receivers this season. There's so many different ways to approach the position, and you should find great Fantasy options throughout the draft, especially in half-PPR leagues.

You know what to do in the early part of Round 1 with studs in Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown. And in the latter half of Round 1 you have two tremendous talents who are looking to rebound in CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson.

On and on it goes as you'll read below. And part of the reason for optimism is we had some receivers change teams who are now in incredible situations, including A.J. Brown (New England), D.J. Moore (Buffalo), Jaylen Waddle (Denver) and Mike Evans (San Francisco), and I'm even excited about Wan'Dale Robinson (Tennessee), Michael Pittman (Pittsburgh) and Romeo Doubs (New England).

Those departures also work out great for the guys left behind. For example, Brown's departure should allow DeVonta Smith to flourish in Philadelphia. Moore leaving Chicago is great for Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin should excel without Evans in Tampa Bay. Alec Pierce and Josh Downs benefit without Pittman in Indianapolis. And Christian Watson could be a star with Doubs gone from Green Bay.

The 2026 rookie class also has upside, especially for Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion. But we could be surprised by some other rookies, including Denzel Boston, De'Zhaun Stribling, Cyrus Allen, Caleb Douglas, Ja'Kobi Lane, Antonio Williams, Omar Cooper Jr., Germie Bernard and Zachariah Branch.

It's a good idea if you have a plan on when and how you want to draft your wide receivers. And we're here to help.

These are wide receiver tiers that you can follow on Draft Day, and they are a better guide than just going down a rank list. I'll tell you the round range for these wide receivers, as well as some stats of note, and this blueprint should help you dominate your league.

Tier 1

Early Round 1

Ja'Marr Chase

Puka Nacua

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Chase regressed in 2025 after being the No. 1 Fantasy receiver in 2024 when he won the Triple Crown with the most receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17). Not having Joe Burrow (toe) for nine games wasn't ideal, and Chase only averaged 15.8 half-PPR points when Burrow was healthy. That said, given what Chase is capable of when Burrow is healthy is why he's No. 1 for me, and I would draft Chase as early as No. 3 overall behind Jamhyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.

Nacua was the No. 1 receiver in 2025 and had the best year of his career with 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets, and he could easily repeat as the top option again this season. We know Nacua has been excellent since his rookie campaign in 2023, but he averaged 13.9 and 14.4 half-PPR points per game in the first two seasons of his career before the big spike in 2025 at 18.8. I'm expecting some slight regression, which is why I would take Chase over Nacua on Draft Day.

Smith-Njigba had a breakout third-year campaign in 2025 with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets, and he averaged 17.2 half-PPR points per game. I'm expecting another standout season in 2026 since the Seahawks could struggle to run the ball with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet (knee) hurt. Seattle also has little competition for Smith-Njigba with the same cast of characters back at receiver. He should be an easy player to draft at No. 5 overall.

St. Brown is the model of consistency -- three consecutive seasons of at least 115 catches, 1,263 yards and 10 touchdowns -- and he should continue to be a focal point of the offense in Detroit. There's competition for targets with Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs, but Jared Goff isn't going away from St. Brown. He should be drafted at No. 6 overall.

Tier 2

Late Round 1

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

We know that Lamb and Jefferson have Tier-1 talent, but both are coming off down years. There's reasons to buy back into both, and I would draft Lamb as early as No. 10 overall. He was overshadowed by George Pickens in 2025, and Lamb had a career-low three touchdowns, along with just 75 catches for 1,077 yards on 117 targets in 14 games. I like Pickens, but I'm expecting Lamb to return to his alpha role for Dak Prescott.

Jefferson was one of the biggest busts in 2025 when he averaged a career-low 8.9 half-PPR points per game. He only scored two touchdowns and finished with 84 catches for 1,048 yards on 141 targets. Jefferson struggled with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, and Jefferson was much better in five starts with Carson Wentz, averaging 12.4 half-PPR points over that span. Kyler Murray was added this offseason, and hopefully he can help Jefferson return to elite status. I'm buying back into Jefferson given his talent and the addition of Murray. Give me Jefferson as early as No. 11 overall.

Tier 3

Round 2

Drake London

A.J. Brown

Rashee Rice

Nico Collins

London will get drafted anywhere from the end of Round 1 to the beginning of Round 2, and it's justified. He dominates targets (9.3 per game in 2025), and that should continue in 2026. I'm hopeful he'll connect well with Tua Tagovailoa if he beats out Michael Penix Jr. (knee) for the starting job, and London just needs to stay healthy after being limited to 12 games in 2025. He has averaged at least 13.1 half-PPR points per game in each of the past two years.

Brown's final season in Philadelphia was disappointing since he only averaged 11.7 half-PPR points per game, which was his lowest total since his final year in Tennessee in 2021. But from Weeks 6-17, Brown averaged 14.4 half-PPR points per game, which was fantastic. He's now the No. 1 option for Drake Maye in New England, and I could see Brown having a top-five Fantasy season for the Patriots. I would draft him early in Round 2.

Rice is risky given his injury history and off-field issues. But when healthy and active, Rice has been a star, averaging at least 13.0 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons, albeit it in only 12 games. Patrick Mahomes (knee) is also coming back from a difficult injury, but I'm confident in Rice's potential if Mahomes is fine for Week 1. He's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2.

Collins went from at least 14.2 half-PPR points per game in 2023 and 2024 to 12.1 in 2025, which might have some Fantasy managers slightly concerned. I wouldn't worry, and Collins is worth drafting in Round 2. We'll see what Tank Dell (knee) looks like in his return this season after sitting out 2025, and Jayden Higgins should be poised for a bigger role in his sophomore campaign. But Collins should still average eight-plus targets per game as the go-to option for C.J. Stroud, and Collins should be considered a low-end No. 1 receiver in all leagues.

Tier 4

Round 3

DeVonta Smith

George Pickens

Malik Nabers

Tee Higgins

Chris Olave

Emeka Egbuka

Zay Flowers

Smith is now the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles with Brown in New England, and Smith has the chance for a career year. It's a small sample size, but Brown has missed three games over the past two seasons, and Smith averaged 12.7 half-PPR points over that span. We'll see how much Jalen Hurts favors newcomers like Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise Brown, but Smith has top-10 upside with A.J. Brown gone.

Pickens had a breakout season in Dallas in 2025 at 13.9 half-PPR points per game. His best stretch of production came in the four games when Lamb dealt with an ankle injury in Weeks 3-6, and Pickens averaged 20.5 half-PPR points over that span. But the entire season was great for Pickens with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 137 targets, and I like that he's still chasing a new contract. I wouldn't draft Pickens until the end of Round 2 at the earliest, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 receiver.

It appears like Nabers (knee) is healthy and will play in Week 1. I'm not ready to draft him in Round 2 yet, but I will gamble on him in early Round 3. When healthy, Nabers has league-winning potential, and he should benefit from playing alongside Jaxson Dart. Nabers has scored at least 14.5 half-PPR points in four of his past seven healthy games. Keep an eye on his rehab, but Nabers is trending up.

Higgins only got to play six games with Burrow in 2025, but Higgins averaged 12.6 half-PPR points per game over that span. In a full season with Burrow in 2024, Higgins averaged 14.9 half-PPR points per game, and he has scored 21 touchdowns in his past 27 games. Higgins has the potential for double digit touchdowns every season, and he just needs to stay healthy -- along with Burrow. Higgins is worth drafting in Round 3.

Olave's numbers spiked in 2025 once Tyler Shough became the starter in Week 9, and Olave averaged 15.3 half-PPR points per game in his final eight outings. That also coincided with when Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle, and Olave only averaged 11.0 half-PPR points in the first eight games of the season. That's something to keep in mind now that the Saints added Tyson. That said, as long as Olave is healthy -- he battled blood clots this offseason and concussion issues in 2024 -- then he has the chance to be a star in Kellen Moore's offense. I would draft Olave no later than No. 30 overall.

With Evans gone, Egbuka should be the No. 1 receiver in Tampa Bay, and he was great last season to start his rookie campaign with an average of 17.3 half-PPR points per game in his first five outings. Now, Godwin didn't play in three of those games, and Evans missed two others, as well as Jalen McMillan being out. But Egbuka showed his upside during that stretch. Unfortunately, things fell apart from there -- the other receivers got healthy and Baker Mayfield started to battle injuries -- and Egbuka only had one game with more than 8.0 half-PPR points to close the season. But with Evans and his 7.8 targets per game now in San Francisco, there's a chance for Egbuka to be a star. He's someone to target in Round 3.

Flowers was the No. 7 receiver in total points last season (188), but No. 16 in points per game (11.1). He set career highs in catches (86), yards (1,211) and targets (118) and matched his career high in touchdowns (five). I'm expecting more pass volume for Lamar Jackson under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and Flowers is the clear No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. He's worth drafting late in Round 3.

Tier 5

Round 4

Ladd McConkey

Garrett Wilson

D.J. Moore

Jaylen Waddle

Luther Burden III

Terry McLaurin

Tetairoa McMillan

McConkey looked like a future star as a rookie in 2024 with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets, and he averaged 12.0 half-PPR points per game. He struggled in 2025 with 66 catches for 789 yards and six touchdowns on 106 targets, and he averaged just 8.8 half-PPR points per game. There's immense bounce-back potential here with Keenan Allen gone, Mike McDaniel now the offensive coordinator and hopefully a healthy offensive line. McConkey should be drafted in Round 4 in all leagues.

Wilson was on fire to open last season with at least 16 half-PPR points in four of his first five games. He had four touchdowns over that span and averaged 9.6 targets per game. He injured his knee in Week 6 and was basically lost for the season -- he returned in Week 10 for just 19 snaps before getting injured again -- but he's healthy now. We'll see how Wilson does with Geno Smith at quarterback, but there's more competition for targets now after the Jets added Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. since Wilson was injured. There's still top-10 upside here, and Wilson should be drafted in Round 4.

Moore is coming off a down season in 2025 with the Bears where he only had 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns on 85 targets, and he averaged 8.0 half-PPR points per game. It's the fewest catches and yards of his career and the second-fewest targets. But Moore should be the top guy in Buffalo, and he should thrive being reunited with Joe Brady. The Bills' new head coach was Moore's offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2020 and 2021, and Moore averaged at least 10.7 half-PPR points in each of those two seasons. I plan to draft him in Round 4.

Waddle is dealing with a muscle strain in training camp, but he should be fine for Week 1. And he should be the new No. 1 receiver in Denver ahead of Courtland Sutton. We hope Waddle gets back to producing like he did early in his career when he averaged at least 11.2 half-PPR points per game from 2021-23. He's been at 9.7 half-PPR points or fewer in each of the past two years in Miami, but Sean Payton should be able to maximize what Waddle does best to make him worth drafting in Round 4.

Burden suffered a groin injury in training camp, but he should be ready for Week 1. And he is a popular breakout candidate this season for obvious reasons. Moore is now in Buffalo, so there are 85 vacated targets. And in four games last season with Odunze out with a foot injury, Burden averaged 11.9 half-PPR points over that span. Burden will now have a full-time role, and there's top-15 upside for him if he can lead Chicago in targets. He'll face competition from Odunze and Colston Loveland, but Burden's arrow is pointing up in his sophomore campaign.

I liked McLaurin more before the Commanders signed Stefon Diggs, but McLaurin should still be the No. 1 receiver in Washington. He turns 31 in September, and he's coming off a miserable season where he averaged just 9.0 half-PPR points per game in 10 outings. Jayden Daniels also struggled with injuries, and we want to forget that 2025 even existed in Washington. Let's go back to 2024 when Daniels and McLaurin made magic, and the receiver averaged 13.0 half-PPR points per game with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 targets. I would draft him toward the end of Round 4 this year.

McMillan had a solid rookie season in 2025 with 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 targets, and he averaged 9.9 half-PPR points per game. I'm expecting him to be in the same range of production this year, and he should be drafted in Round 4. If you watch McMillan play, he has the potential to be dominant, but Bryce Young and Carolina's offense could limit McMillan's upside. And Jalen Coker's presence could hinder McMillan slightly. In their final five games, Coker averaged 11.2 half-PPR points per game compared to just 7.6 for McMillan.

Tier 6

Rounds 5 and 6

Parker Washington

Davante Adams

Rome Odunze

Mike Evans

Christian Watson

Jameson Williams

Brian Thomas Jr.

I have two Jaguars in this tier with Washington and Thomas, and that's the order I would draft them in for now. Both have earned rave reviews this offseason, and both have done well in each of the past two seasons. For Washington, he was a stud to close 2025 with at least 15 half-PPR points in each of his final four games, including the playoffs, and he averaged 10.3 targets per game over that span. But he never averaged more than 4.2 half-PPR points in each of the first two seasons of his career. Thomas was amazing as a rookie in 2024 at 13.6 half-PPR points per game, but he struggled in 2025 with nagging injuries and averaged just 7.5 half-PPR points per game. I like Washington as the slot receiver for Liam Coen, and he has put himself in the Round 5 range. Thomas still has the potential to be explosive, and he should be drafted in Round 6.

Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 14, which was amazing since he did that in 14 games. He also added another touchdown in the NFL playoffs. But he was 44th in receptions with 60 and tied for 34th in receiving yards with 789. There are concerns Adams, 33, could be slowing down, and he's only worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 5.

Odunze scored at least 12 half-PPR points in six of his first nine games in 2025 and was on his way toward a breakout campaign. He suffered a foot injury in Week 13 and was out until the playoffs, but he's fine now. I expect Odunze to be third on the team in targets behind Loveland and Burden, but Odunze could easily be the best of the trio. Keep an eye on Burden's injury, which could elevate Odunze's stock, and he's worth drafting in Round 5.

Evans is 33 this season, and he was limited to eight games in 2025 due to hamstring and collarbone injuries. He's also dealt with a quadriceps injury in training camp. But when he played last season he scored at least 10.5 half-PPR points in four of his eight outings, and he should be the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco. I still like drafting Evans in Round 5, and I wouldn't be surprised if he has the seventh season of his career with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Watson only played in 11 games in 2025 after coming back from a torn ACL in 2024, and he scored at least 10 half-PPR points in six of those outings. Doubs and Wicks are gone, which means 131 targets are available, and we'll see if Jordan Love will feature Watson this year. Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft will be viable factors, but Watson has the potential to be a top-15 Fantasy receiver in 2026.

I like Williams as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and the earliest I would draft him is Round 6. He has the chance to be elite, but it's hard for him to reach his potential when St. Brown and LaPorta are healthy. For example, Williams averaged 8.9 half-PPR points in nine games when LaPorta was healthy in 2025 and 12.3 half-PPR points when LaPorta was out with a back injury for the final eight games. Don't overvalue Williams on Draft Day, but there will be several weeks where he will be a league winner in 2026 given his potential.

Tier 7

Rounds 7 and 8

Carnell Tate

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Chris Godwin

Josh Downs

Wan'Dale Robinson

Quentin Johnston

Courtland Sutton

Jordyn Tyson

Jordan Addison

Alec Pierce

The Titans added two new receivers in Tate and Robinson, and both are worth drafting in this range. Tate has chance to be the No. 1 rookie receiver in 2026, and he should form a solid bond with Cam Ward. Tate just had 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State, and he has top-30 upside this year. Robinson followed new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll from the Giants to the Titans, and Robinson had 280 targets and 185 catches in his past 33 games in New York. He averaged 10.3 half-PPR points per game in 2025 and just 7.6 half-PPR points in 2024, so keep that in mind. He should continue to get volume from Ward, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best. Tate is worth drafting in Round 7, and Robinson should be drafted in Round 8.

I'm hopeful Harrison stays healthy this season and gets to play the majority of his games with Jacoby Brissett. There were only four games in 2025 where Harrison played at least 61 percent of the snaps with Brissett because of a foot injury, and Harrison scored at least 9.0 half-PPR points in three of those outings while averaging 11.5 PPR points per game over that span. Harrison also averaged 8.8 targets per game in those four outings. Trey McBride and Michael Wilson will be prominent factors in the passing game, and Brissett might not be the full-time starter all season. But Harrison still has enough upside to draft late in Round 6 or early in Round 7.

Godwin is 30 now and has been limited to just 16 games the past two years due to injury. But he could still be the No. 1 receiver for Tampa Bay, and I hope he goes back to being the primary slot option for Mayfield. While Egbuka has more upside than Godwin, there's still a chance Mayfield relies more on Godwin with Evans gone. In 2025, Godwin had six games with at least five targets, and he averaged 9.4 half-PPR points in those outings. I expect that to be the floor for Godwin, who is worth drafting no later than Round 7.

Two Colts are in this tier with Downs and Pierce, and both should benefit with Pittman gone. He had 111 targets in 2025, and Downs, Pierce and Tyler Warren should all pick up the slack. Pierce has the most upside, especially if he expands his role to become more than a deep threat, and he just had a career season in 2025 with 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 84 targets. But his ankle injury continues to linger, and the earliest he should be drafted is Round 8. Downs is the preferred Colts receiver now, and he should be drafted in Round 7. He will hopefully return to his 2024 form when he averaged 10.1 half-PPR points per game. He was at 6.4 half-PPR points in 2025, but he should rebound with an expanded role with Pittman in Pittsburgh.

Johnston has quietly averaged at least 9.2 half-PPR points in each of the past two seasons, and he scored eight touchdowns in both years. This year, Johnston could have a breakout campaign with McDaniel calling plays, and we saw Johnston's upside in the first four games in 2025 when he averaged 16.5 half-PPR points over that span. Johnston is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and I love drafting him in Round 7.

Sutton loses value with Waddle in Denver, but we'll see how much Sutton fades into the background. I don't expect him to disappear, and he's a good value pick in Round 7. He has been the top target for Bo Nix in each of the past two seasons, which has helped Sutton average 77.5 catches for 1,049 yards and 7.5 touchdowns on 129.5 targets over that span. Those stats should decline, but Sutton could still lead Denver in touchdowns and be a significant factor even if his role is reduced.

Tyson landed in a great spot with the Saints with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he should prove to be a valuable weapon for Shough, opposite Olave. Tyson has to stay healthy, and he struggled with injuries in college (he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL his true freshman season at Colorado and dealt with hamstring problems at Arizona State in 2025). In training camp, Tyson has drawn rave reviews, and his upside could be huge. He has top-30 potential in his rookie campaign, and I would draft him in Round 8.

Like Jefferson, Addison struggled in 2025 with McCarthy at quarterback, averaging just 7.6 half-PPR points per game. And like Jefferson, Addison also played better with Wentz under center, averaging 12.9 half-PPR points in four games. I'm hopeful Murray will help elevate Addison, and he's worth drafting no later than Round 8.

Tier 8

Rounds 9 and 10

DK Metcalf

Michael Wilson

Jayden Reed

Michael Pittman

Jakobi Meyers

Stefon Diggs

Jalen Coker

Matthew Golden

Makai Lemon

Jayden Higgins

Xavier Worthy

I'm hopeful Metcalf is better than Pittman this season, but Metcalf struggled in 2025 with the Steelers at 10.1 half-PPR points per game. He only had 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns on 99 targets, and his game doesn't mesh well with Aaron Rodgers at this point in his career. Pittman should do well with Rodgers since Pittman will be closer to the line of scrimmage, and he scored at least 11.5 half-PPR points in seven of 10 games when Daniel Jones (Achilles) was healthy last season for the Colts. The earliest I would draft Metcalf is Round 8, but I would prefer to get both Steelers receivers in Round 9.

Wilson played 12 games with Harrison in 2025, and he averaged 5.8 half-PPR points per game and 4.8 targets per game. In five games without Harrison, Wilson averaged 20.8 half-PPR points per game and 13.6 targets per game. We'll see which version of Wilson shows up in 2026, but I would only draft him in Round 8 at the earliest. He should be third on the team in targets behind McBride and Harrison if everyone is healthy.

I expect Reed to be third on Green Bay in targets behind Watson and Kraft, but he could challenge to be No. 1 in that category. Reed has 23 games in his career, including the playoffs, with at least five targets, and he has scored at least 10 half-PPR points in 15 of those outings and averaged 13.1 half-PPR points per game over that span. With Doubs and Wicks gone, the Packers need Reed to step up, especially if Kraft is slow in his recovery from last year's ACL tear.

Meyers averaged 9.1 half-PPR points per game in nine regular-season games with the Jaguars, and I expect him to be third on the team in targets behind Washington and Thomas. We'll see what happens with Hunter also, but I don't expect Meyers to have much upside when everyone is healthy. At best, Meyers will be a starter in three-receiver leagues, but the earliest I would draft him is Round 9.

Diggs signed with Washington, and he should be the No. 2 receiver opposite McLaurin. Even though he's 32, Diggs was still productive in 2025 with the Patriots at 9.4 half-PPR points per game. He should be drafted in Round 9 at the earliest, but he could emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues.

Coker should be the No. 2 receiver for the Panthers opposite McMillan, and we hope Coker will pick up where last season ended when he outscored McMillan to end the year. In their final five games, Coker averaged 11.2 half-PPR points per game compared to just 7.6 for McMillan. Coker is one of my favorite receivers to target in Round 10.

Golden has a golden opportunity in his sophomore season with Doubs and Wicks gone, and he should be a factor in three-receiver sets for the Packers if not a permanent starter. He struggled in his rookie campaign at just 3.3 half-PPR points per game, and he didn't score his first touchdown until the NFL playoffs against Chicago. Golden had three games with at least five targets, including the playoffs, and he averaged 11.3 half-PPR points per game over that span. Hopefully, that will be the norm for him in 2026.

Lemon has the chance to be No. 2 on Philadelphia in targets behind DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown left behind 121 targets. Wicks and Marquise Brown will be factors, but the Eagles selected Lemon at No. 20 overall in the NFL Draft for a reason. He just had 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games at USC in 2025, and he should remind people of St. Brown with the ball in his hands. Lemon is a high-upside rookie to draft as early as Round 9, but he will likely fall to Round 10 after dealing with a hamstring injury early in training camp.

Higgins showed flashes of his potential as a rookie in 2025, and he closed the season playing well. He had eight games in his final 13 outings, including the playoffs, with at least five targets, and he averaged 8.9 half-PPR points over that span. He could be second on the Texans in targets this season behind Collins, but we'll see if Dell is healthy, as well as Dalton Schultz remaining a factor. Higgins is a good sleeper to target in Round 10 or later.

Worthy is at the end of this tier for now, but he could drop if Cyrus Allen continues to gain momentum. It doesn't help that Worthy dealt with a shoulder injury in training camp, and Rice and Travis Kelce are healthy heading into Week 1. Worthy struggled in 2025 at 5.8 half-PPR points per game, and he will be tough to trust as a starter in three-receiver leagues. He did perform better as a rookie at 8.7 half-PPR points per game, and we know Rice has a hard time staying on the field. Worthy should be closer to his 2024 production this season if healthy, and hopefully he'll be a good receiver to stash on your bench.

Tier 9

Round 11 or later

Deebo Samuel

KC Concepcion

Denzel Boston

De'Zhaun Stribling

Jalen Nailor

Romeo Doubs

Tank Dell

Rashid Shaheed

Tre Tucker

Jalen McMillan

Khalil Shakir

Caleb Douglas

Cyrus Allen

Travis Hunter

Samuel might be undervalued here with Ricky Pearsal (knee) out for the season, as well as Evans (quadriceps), George Kittle (Achilles) and Christian Kirk (calf) battling injuries in training camp. Samuel is 30 now, and we'll see if he can stay healthy for a full season. Last year in Washington, Samuel got off to a good start with at least 13.5 half-PPR points in four of his first five games. But he reached double digits in half-PPR points just two more times from Week 6 on, and his role could be limited if all the receivers are healthy. The earliest I would draft Samuel is Round 10. And we could see Stribling outplay Samuel as a rookie, especially since he's having a strong training camp. I would take a flier on Stribling as early as Round 11.

The Browns spent a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Concepcion and a second-round pick on Boston. Both could start as rookies, and both should be heavily involved in the offense, along with Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. I give the slight nod to Concepcion, who just had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games at Texas A&M in 2025. He could lead Cleveland in targets, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. Boston has earned rave reviews in training camp, and he had 62 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games at Washington in 2025. He should be a big-play threat, and he could lead the Browns in touchdowns.

It's not a bad idea at the end of every draft, depending on the size of your bench, to take a flier on a Las Vegas receiver. One or potentially two of them out of Nailor, Tucker or Jack Bech could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and all three are cheap. My favorite is Nailor, and he should end up second on the team in targets behind Brock Bowers. Nailor didn't do much during his time with the Vikings, but he had four games in 2025 with at least five targets and scored at least 17.5 half-PPR points in two of them. I'm excited to see what he can do in an expanded role with the Raiders. Tucker has the best resume of this receiving corps after what he did in 2025 with 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets. He also added 11 carries for 51 yards, and he had four games with at least 8.0 half-PPR points in his first six outings of the season. He only averaged 7.2 half-PPR points in 2025, but he should improve this year with more chances.

Doubs should be second on the Patriots in targets behind A.J. Brown, and Doubs could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this year. In 2025 with the Packers, Doubs had nine games with at least five targets, including the playoffs, and he scored at least 9.5 half-PPR points in six of those outings. He's a great receiver to stash on your bench with a late-round pick, and hopefully he can develop a solid rapport with Maye.

Dell (knee) missed 2025, but he's tracking to return this season and will hopefully be at 100 percent. He's likely third at best on the Texans in targets behind Collins and Higgins, but Dell's big-play potential makes him worth a late-round flier in all leagues. As a rookie in 2023, Dell averaged 12.3 half-PPR points per game.

Shaheed played the final 12 games, including the playoffs, with Seattle in 2025 following a mid-season trade from New Orleans, but he didn't do much as a receiver with 18 catches for 266 yards and no touchdowns on 36 targets. He had a great offseason, according to reports out of Seattle, and he is poised for a bigger role, which makes sense. Smith-Njigba is a star, but the Seahawks could use Shaheed to be a playmaker instead of Cooper Kupp, who is 33. It's not a bad idea to take a flier on Shaheed with a late-round pick.

We'll see how Tampa Bay uses rookie receiver Ted Hurst, but I expect McMillan to play in three-receiver sets along with Egbuka and Godwin. And McMillan could surprise Fantasy managers with his production if given enough playing time and targets. He missed most of 2025 with a neck injury -- and he has struggled with a knee injury in training camp -- but he was a league winner as a rookie in 2024 when he scored at least 13.5 half-PPR points in five games in a row to close the regular season from Weeks 14-18, including seven touchdowns. I love drafting McMillan with a late-round flier.

Shakir loses value with the Bills adding Moore this offseason, but Shakir could still be second on the team in targets. He's averaged at least 7.7 half-PPR points per game in each of the past two seasons, and he's worth a late-round flier in all leagues. Shakir could still emerge as a starter in three-receiver leagues with enough targets.

The Dolphins need someone to catch passes this season, and Douglas has shined in training camp. Chris Bell (knee) could be in the mix to lead Miami in targets if healthy, but I would take late-round fliers on Douglas and Malik Washington, in that order. Douglas had 114 catches for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons at Texas Tech, and he has the most upside of this group.

Allen is having a strong training camp, and he could emerge as the No. 3 receiver for the Chiefs behind Rice and Worthy in his rookie campaign. He's coming off a strong season at Cincinnati in 2025 with 51 catches for 674 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he could be a nice surprise with a late-round pick if Mahomes leans on him this year.

Hunter isn't going to play enough on offense to help most Fantasy managers on a consistent basis, but there will be weeks where he makes some spectacular plays. And we'll see what happens as the season unfolds, especially if Washington, Thomas or Meyers gets hurt. Hunter is a good receiver to draft with one of your final selections this season.

Tier 10

Deep-league options and waiver-wire targets

Dontayvion Wicks

Malik Washington

Zachariah Branch

Antonio Williams

Jack Bech

Ja'Kobi Lane

Adonai Mitchell

Darnell Mooney

Omar Cooper Jr.

Jauan Jennings

Christian Kirk

Germie Bernard

Tre Harris

Kayshon Boutte

Isaac TeSlaa

Ryan Flournoy