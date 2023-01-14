Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Jackson (knee) remains out for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. Jackson reported Thursday on social media that his knee remains unstable and that his PCL sprain borders on a Grade 3, which makes his potential return date as uncertain as ever. Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) may draw his fifth straight start in Jackson's stead if he's able to overcome his questionable designation.

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

Tagovailoa (concussion) remains out for Sunday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Bills after once again missing practice all week. Rookie Skylar Thompson will make a second consecutive start for Miami after helping lead a low-scoring Week 18 win over the Jets to get his team into the playoffs, while Teddy Bridgewater (finger/knee) or Mike Glennon will serve as his backup.

Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Saturday night's wild-card clash against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Lawrence has essentially gone through the same practice regimen from Week 14 onward after hurting his toe in Week 13, but he's been able to operate without limitations in each contest. As such, there are no indications that Lawrence will have any restrictions versus Los Angeles.

Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens QB

Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Bengals but worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per Friday reports, the availability of Huntley, who conceded he doesn't feel 100 percent healthy, appears set to come down to how he performs in pregame warmups. Were he unable to suit up, Anthony Brown would make his second straight start for Baltimore after throwing for 286 yards but with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 43.2 percent completion rate in Week 18 against Cincinnati.

Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Saturday afternoon's wild-card game against the Seahawks as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his sixth straight start in the veteran's stead, and in the process, become the first seventh-round rookie quarterback to start a playoff game since 1950, beating fellow seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson to the punch by a day.

Teddy Bridgewater Miami Dolphins QB