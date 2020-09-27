site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Will Clapp: Let go by Saints
The Saints waived Clapp on Saturday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
With Clapp out of the picture, either Nick Easton or Derrick Kelly would likely slot in if Erik McCoy were injured.
