Will Clapp: Staying in state

The Saints selected Clapp in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 245th overall.

Clapp (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is a big center who perhaps has his build at some expense to his movement, as his combine workout numbers left some level of concern. If he can overcome his athletic limitations, the LSU product could stick as an interior line prospect for the Saints.

