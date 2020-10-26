site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Will Compton: Let go by Tennessee
Compton was waived by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Compton appeared in five games this season and had six total tackles while mostly playing special teams. The 31-year-old likely will fill a similar role if he's able to latch on elsewhere.
