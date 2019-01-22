Will Grier: Ankle injury behind bowl game absence

Grier indicated Tuesday that torn ligaments in his ankle prevented him from playing in West Virginia's bowl game against Syracuse, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his senior season with the Mountaineers, Grier was considered one of, if not the top quarterback prospect, for the 2019 NFL Draft. That shine has worn off slightly, through no fault of his own, with names like Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones rising up the boards. Justin Herbert's return to college moves Grier up a spot in the pecking order, making the signal-caller a potential borderline first- or second-round selection. He will attempt to recoup some draft stock in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.