Grier reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Grier did not see the field this past Sunday after being promoted to Dallas' active roster ahead of the team's win over Cincinnati. The 2019 third-round pick served as the Cowboys' backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush, who went 19-of-31 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown in place of injured starter Dak Prescott (thumb). Grier will likely see two more such elevations from the team's practice squad with Prescott expected to sit out until at least Week 4 while recovering from thumb surgery.