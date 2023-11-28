New England signed Grier to its practice squad Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Patriots' quarterback situation is in as much turmoil as it's been all season after Mac Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe at halftime in Week 12, and New England threw another spanner in the works by bringing Grier on board ahead of Week 13. It's unclear what coach Bill Belichick's plans are at quarterback for the home stretch of the season, but it's difficult at this point to imagine Grier would prove a significant downgrade from Jones (4.2 yards per attempt in Week 12) or Zappe (3.9 yards per attempt in Week 12).