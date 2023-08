The Cowboys released Grier on Tuesday.

Grier's release was expected after the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance recently, but the 2019 third-rounder still performed well in Saturday's preseason finale against the Raiders. Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 53 yards and two additional scores. Given his results, it's possible he finds a role with another team, even if he has to settle for a spot on a practice squad.