Grier reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Grier did not play during Sunday's win over Washington after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad for the third week in a row. The 2019 third-round pick has essentially served as the Cowboy's backup quarterback behind Cooper Rush while starter Dak Prescott (thumb) has been sidelined. However, Grier is no longer eligible for any further game-day activations with Dallas and will need a full active roster spot in order to suit up for the team again this season.