The Cowboys waived Grier on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Grier and Cooper Rush were competing for the top backup spot behind Dak Prescott during training camp, but neither backup will make the team's initial 53-man roster. The Cowboys are expected to bring back one of the two backups via a practice squad deal so they can operate as an emergency option on game days.
