Grier was waived by the Patriots on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England signed Grier to their active roster off the Bengals' practice squad in September. He has since been available for depth under center behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, but his services were never called for. The 28-year-old has not seen the field for regular-season action since 2019 in Carolina, and he is now set to look for a new opportunity. One possibility is landing on the Pats' practice squad assuming he clears waivers.